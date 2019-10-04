NEW YORK — Actor and comedian Joe Piscopo is a diehard New York Yankees fan, but he has a soft spot for the Twins.

The New Jersey native, who rose to fame in the early 1980s as one of the stars of “Saturday Night Live,’’ attended Friday night’s Game 1 of an American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium. And earlier in the day, he was talking about Minnesota on his New York radio show.

Piscopo regularly travels to the Twin Cities to give shows, usually private affairs for My Pillow, the Chaska company that advertises on “The Joe Piscopo Show.’’

“Every day I say to my audience that My Pillow is made in Minnesota,’’ Piscopo said in an interview with the Pioneer Press.

Piscopo in July 2015 sang the national anthem before a St. Paul Saints game at CHS Field. The first pitch was thrown out by Mike Lindell, founder of My Pillow, and Guinness World Records certified that night that 6,261 fans set a world record for largest pillow fight.

“It was a blast,’’ Piscopo said. “I love Minnesota.’’

With that in mind, Piscopo has been following the Twins closely this season. He said the Yankees could be in for a tough battle in the series.

“I’ve been a diehard Yankees fan for 100 years, but I respect the Twins,’’ said Piscopo, 68. “The Yanks are looking good, but you don’t want to take the Twins, lightly, my friend. They hit a lot of home runs. I’m rooting hard for the Yanks and I’m cautiously optimistic they will take it, but you can’t take anything for granted. Minnesota is a good team.’’

Told that the Yankees entered Friday 13-2 against the Twins in playoff games, Piscopo put his hands over his ears in mock fashion.

“Don’t say it,’’ he said. “You’re going to jinx the whole thing.’’

Piscopo has performed a number of times in St. Paul, mostly because of his relationship with Lindell and My Pillow. He has fond memories of singing the anthem at the Saints game.

“I was nervous, but they said, ‘Don’t worry, no one is going to listen, Joe,’ ’’ Piscopo said. “So Mike throws out the first pitch and I’m going out to sing the anthem, and I’m expecting everybody to still be out and, you know, tailgating and stuff. But then everybody came in to see it. The crowd was magnificent. And then the world’s largest pillow fight. It was great.’’

Piscopo attends about 10 Yankees games a year and sits in a suite. He often is joined by former Yankees players and named David Cone and Mickey Rivers as some he has sat with this season.

Piscopo said he has broadcast his radio show a few times from Minnesota because of his affiliation with Lindell. While the show deals mostly with politics, he said the Twins-Yankees series was discussed this week. And, of course, so was My Pillow.

“They’re big sponsors,’’ Piscopo said. “And they’re made in Minnesota, Mike Lindell’s home state. How great is that? Nobody makes anything in America anymore.’’