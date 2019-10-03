FARGO — The Minnesota Twins tried to kill the Homer Hanky. True story, according to Terrie Robbins, even if the square patch of white and red cloth is now as much a part of team lore as Kirby Puckett, Harmon Killebrew and Joe Mauer.

Robbins would know, since she is the person who invented the Hanky that gained fame during the magical 1987 playoff run by the Twins for turning the bland Metrodome into a frenzied white blizzard.

A 1968 graduate of Moorhead High School whose family had a cottage on Lake Lizzie near Pelican Rapids, Minn., for many years, Robbins, née Millen, recognizes the impact the Homer Hanky had on Minnesota sports history — and remains thrilled with her role in it. She is excited the cloth is making a comeback this year as the Twins return to baseball's playoffs.

Minnesota opens the American League Divisional Series at the New York Yankees on Friday, Oct. 4. Game 2 is Saturday before the series returns to Target Field on Monday. It is there that a new, red version of the Homer Hanky will make its debut.

"Major League Baseball made a rule that you can't have white hankies in the stands because they might distract the players. I guess they call it the 'Homer Hanky rule,'" Robbins said, with pride, by phone Thursday.

It was all started by her in 1987, when she was working in the marketing department of the Star Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis.

And her genius idea wasn't met with much love by the Twins or the baseball establishment.

As Robbins tells it, she came up with the idea for the Homer Hanky in September 1987 as the Twins were close to clinching a playoff spot. It was a twist on the "Terrible Towel" used by fans of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. She pitched the Star Tribune's honchos on the Hanky as a way to sell more papers while breaking even on the cost.

She asked management for $100,000 to make 200,000 hankies. The first 60,000 would be given away on the street to Twins fans, "guerilla marketing," Robbins calls it. After that they would cost $1, but would cost only 50 cents with a coupon that was printed in the newspaper. Fans would have to buy a newspaper to get the coupon. Genius.

She got the nod from the newspaper to spend the $100,000 even though the Twins hadn't officially clinched a playoff position, a huge gamble.

Robbins had spoken with the Twins before bringing up the idea to her bosses, just to make sure the team would have no problem with it. She says she walked to the Metrodome, which at the time was located near the Star Tribune's offices in downtown Minneapolis, and met with a team official to lay out her plan. Robbins said the official, whose identity she doesn't recall, told her to go ahead, even giving her permission to use the team's logo.

"He was fine with it. Everything was great. He told me the only thing I couldn't do was print the World Series logo on it because then we'd get in trouble with Major League Baseball," Robbins recalled. "But when I went back to him right before the playoffs just to let him know we were going ahead and going to hand them out, he said I couldn't do it. I don't think he thought I could make it happen so he just said yes to appease me. They wanted to shut it down."

Robbins laughs now telling the story. But at the time, she says, the Twins and Major League Baseball were trying to kill the Homer Hanky because they believed it would be a huge distraction to the players at the dome. She thinks there were other, less altruistic, reasons, too.

"Nobody wanted it to happen," she said. "They were worried they weren't going to make any money off it."

Robbins walked back "shaking" to the Star Tribune offices after the Twins tried to thwart her. She figured her plan was cooked and the $100,000 was gone.

"I went to the publisher's office and said, 'They don't want us to do this. They don't want us to give them away. What are we going to do?'" Robbins said. "The publisher, Roger Parkinson, said, 'Terrie, why don't you just sit here for about 20 minutes and see how things go.' So we had people on the street handing them out. There was nothing they could do to stop us."

The rest is baseball history.

When the Twins opened the playoffs against the Detroit Tigers at the Metrodome, tens of thousands of fans brought a Homer Hanky. Robbins was one of them. In the second inning, Minnesota's Gary Gaetti blasted a home run to center field for the game's first run and the dome went nuts.

"I was cheering just because Gaetti hit the homer, but a friend of mine sort of elbowed me and said, 'Terrie, look.' So I looked around and there were hankies waving everywhere. We were like, 'It worked!'" Robbins said. "It was so much fun. So cool."

The Homer Hanky numbers from 1987 were amazing, helped by the fact the Twins beat the Tigers and then defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. Robbins said the Star Tribune distributed 2.3 million hankies that year. When the Twins returned to the playoffs in 1991, again winning the Series, the paper handed out 1.9 million hankies.

Many remain framed in basements, garages or man caves in Minnesota.

The Star Tribune tried to keep the Homer Hanky magic going in other playoff seasons, but it's never reached the fever pitch of 1987. That's mostly because after 1991 the Twins have only won one playoff series, in 2002.

"It was crazy. We started charging a dollar for the hankies and put a limit of 10 per person on them. We had people lined up around the block waiting to buy them. So we lowered it to five. Then we had to make it two. People would bring their dog along on a leash and say, 'Can I have one for my dog, too?' It was like, sure," Robbins said. "It was just so much fun, just such a great thing to be a part of."