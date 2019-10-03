BEMIDJI -- Bemidji-area Twins fans will have an extra opportunity to cheer on their AL Central champs this postseason.

Minnesota opens the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at 6:07 p.m. Central on Friday, Oct. 4. The game will be broadcasted on MLB Network, but Midco customers who don’t have the channel will still be able to watch because Midco is providing a free preview of MLB Network through Oct. 11.

MLB Network is on channel 319 for standard definition and channel 625 for high definition in the Bemidji area.

For Paul Bunyan Communications customers, marketing supervisor Brian Bissonette said most PBC packages already include MLB Network, but packages without it will not have bonus access to the network for the series.

Games 2-5 of the ALDS will air on Fox Sports 1.