After widespread complaints from Twins fans, Comcast has reversed its decision to keep the team’s playoff game Friday night behind a paywall.

The TV provider is now offering a free trial of MLB Network, which has exclusive rights to broadcast the Twins-Yankees matchup, to all customers through Oct. 11.

AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Frontier, Sling TV and many other providers were offering free trials of MLB Network, according to MLB Network. Most Comcast customers would’ve had to purchase an add-on package for $9.99 a month to see the game.

Several local media outlets posted stories about expected blackouts of the game for Twin Cities Comcast customers.

Fox Sports North, the usual TV home of the Twins, has rights to broadcast the rest of the series against the Yankees. It’s a best-of-five series that begins in New York, coming to Minnesota Monday night.

Fox Sports North, the usual TV home of the Twins, has rights to broadcast the rest of the series against the Yankees. It's a best-of-five series that begins in New York, coming to Minnesota Monday night.