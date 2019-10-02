NEW YORK -- The power-hitting Minnesota Twins will face a familiar foe when the American League Divisional Series starts Friday, Oct. 4.

The Twins, who hammered three home runs on the final day of the regular season to propel them to the top of Major League Baseball's chart for most by a team in a season, face the New York Yankees.

Minnesota hit 307 four-baggers during the season and led the majors most of the year. The Yankees surpassed the Twins late in the year, and hit just one in their final game to finish at 306.

This year's playoff meeting features the sixth time the Twins and Yankees have met in the playoffs. The Yankees have won each of the previous matchups.

New York advanced with 3-1 ALDS wins in 2003 and 2004, ALDS sweeps in 2009 and 2010, and a 2017 wild-care game.

Since 2002, the Yankees are 100-37 against the Twins, including a 13-2 record in the postseason.

This year, both teams come into the playoffs with more than 100 wins during the regular season. Here is an interactive look at how the teams matchup.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.