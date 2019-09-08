MINNEAPOLIS — Beginning the American League Division Series under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium in front of more than 50,000 screaming fans is a daunting task for most teams.

For the 2019 Twins, potentially less so.

Though starting on the road isn’t ideal for any team, the Twins concluded the regular season with a 55-26 road record, tied for the third-most road wins in Major League Baseball history, and the hope for them is that their success away from home can carry into the postseason.

The Twins finished the season as the only team with more than 50 wins on the road. The next closest team, Tampa Bay, had seven fewer road wins.

“We were one of the best road teams also in the history of baseball. It takes a lot to get there,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “…It takes a very special group of players, I think, to get to that point. I think there are a lot of teams not capable of doing something like that, and there’s not one thing you can point to to say, ‘This is why that happened.’”

And that’ll be a good thing for them because the Twins are heading to New York to take on one of the best home teams in Major League Baseball. Game 1 is Friday night. The Yankees finished 57-24 in the Bronx, the third most wins at home this season in all of baseball.

“Everybody wants to play on their field with their fans,” Twins utility player Marwin Gonzalez said. “I think I said it a couple days ago, the fans let you know that you’re in the wrong ballpark, that you’re in the wrong place, so that matters a lot, too. I mean, everybody wants to play at home.”

But the Twins not being able to open at home is potentially less crippling than it would be for other teams.

As for why, beyond just being a good team, the Twins haven’t quite pinpointed the reason for the increased road success.

“Well, I think we like hotels,” designated hitter Nelson Cruz quipped. “We play good when we go to hotels. We rest good, I guess. I don’t know. … Stuff in baseball happens that you have no explanation (for) and I think it’s one of those.”

Catcher Mitch Garver suggested the reason was potentially because the team just liked to hit first, a sentiment pitcher Kyle Gibson seemed to share.

The Twins batted .276 on the road, compared to .264 at Target Field. They hit 33 more home runs (170 to 137) on the road, and scored 55 more runs while away.

“You always have the team in the NFL (where) everybody defers (on the kickoff) unless you have a good offense, and then you want to put points on the board, right? I think we’re in that situation,” Gibson said. “We’re OK with hitting first because we know that we have a really good offense, so we’d like to score first.”

Pitching splits also reflect better performances on the road this season. The Twins posted a 4.32 earned-run average at home and 4.03 ERA on the road. They gave up 34 more runs at Target Field and 84 more hits there. They held opponents to a .251 batting average on the road compared to .262 at home.

Baldelli, pointing out the difficulties of winning on the road in any sport, called his team’s sustained success on the road “one of the most impressive” things he had ever seen.

To advance in the playoffs, the Twins will more of the same. In a five-game series, they would need to win at least one game at Yankee Stadium to move on to the American League Championship Series.

“New York is a big city, and there’s a very particular energy and enthusiasm from the crowd and feel of the game when you’re there,” Baldelli said. “You also see some people really respond to that environment and really eat it up and step up in those types of situations and places. I think we have several players who fall into that category. I’m just really excited because I’m looking forward to watching our players go out there and play these games.”