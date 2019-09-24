MINNEAPOLIS — Rain may have wiped away the Twins’ chances to do the workout on the field that they had planned Tuesday, Oct. 1, but it did nothing to dampen the optimism of the team’s injured players about their return.

Max Kepler said he was “ready to go.” Marwin Gonzalez said, “Oh yeah,” when asked about playing on Friday and Ehire Adrianza declared himself 100 percent. While Luis Arraez didn’t meet with the media, manager Rocco Baldelli portrayed optimism when talking about his status, too.

The Twins have until 9 a.m. CT Friday to make final decisions on their postseason roster, and the health of their players will, of course, weigh heavily in that.

Baldelli has said that he anticipates both Kepler (rhomboid strain) and Gonzalez (oblique) to be ready to go when the Twins take on the Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Friday night in New York. The status of Adrianza (oblique) and Arraez (ankle) seem to be more in question.

Kepler, who was sidelined for much of September with the strain, said he was hitting live, standing in on bullpens, hitting in the cage, lifting, throwing, running and alternating between the sauna and cold tub.

“Do I think it’s important to ramp him up a little bit? I definitely do,” Baldelli said. “I’m still optimistic. I think he’s going to be feeling good and even better as the week goes on.”

Kepler hasn’t an at-bat in a game since Sept. 14 in the Twins’ doubleheader against the Indians. During the final month of the season, he appeared in just 11 games and had 41 plate appearances, so the Twins are doing what they can to get him back up to speed in the upcoming days.

“I wouldn’t say (I’m) impatient. I’m excited. I’m positive. But yeah, getting prepared for the playoffs is a super big opportunity, I think, for all of us,” Kepler said. “It’s just special.”

Gonzalez, who was scratched before a game in Detroit and did not appear in the final series of the season after missing much of the beginning of the month, also said he was feeling good. His live BP had been wiped out, but he swung in the cage on Tuesday, as did Adrianza.

Adrianza, who strained his oblique on Sept. 12, is still a question mark. And whether he’ll be on the roster is uncertain to him, too. Since he couldn’t take live BP, he hit off the machine and then went out to the bullpen to see some pitchers on Tuesday.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I think I’m back to normal now, so whatever decision they (make), I’m going to be happy,” he said. “I think I’ve had a pretty good season. I’m just waiting to see what’s going to happen, but I feel good. I feel 100 percent now.”

And then there’s Arraez, who suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his right ankle on Saturday in Kansas City after colliding with Willians Astudillo trying to catch a pop up in the infield. When Arraez went down originally, the injury looked much more serious than testing revealed, as he was down for minutes before he had to be carted off the field.

While Grade 1 is the lowest severity, it would be a quick turnaround for him, and the Twins plan to take all the time they have to determine his status.

“He’s already doing significantly better than he was. He was not weight-bearing day one,” Baldelli said. “… I’ve heard he’s moving around, he’s walking around, he’s been in the pool a lot. He’s undergone a lot of treatment. We’re putting him through the ringer right now to give ourselves every opportunity to get him back. I would say he’s doing well and probably leave it at that right now.”