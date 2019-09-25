Want to celebrate the Twins’ record 307-homers with a bite to eat?

Well, Delaware North says it has the sandwich for you.

Starting with Game 3 of the American League Division Series with the Yankees on Oct. 7, the Target Field food service will offer the Grand Salami — with salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers and arugula.

All on a 2-foot-long bat-shaped pretzel bun.

You can also get a 2-foot pretzel — with cheese sauce for dipping, according to a Delaware North press release.

The “boomstick” hot dog Target Field rolled out for this season, to honor designated hitter Nelson Cruz, is being joined by a 2-foot long Kramarczuk bratwurst version, as well as a burger named after Max Kepler, featuring a quarter pound beef patty, bratwurst, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.

They’re just some of the playoff offerings the team and its food concessionaire are unveiling as the Twins head into the first round of the 2019 playoffs, starting this Friday in New York against the Yankees.

It includes some non-baseball themed offerings, particularly adult beverages. They include a caramel apple mimosa, a “pumpkin spice white Russian,” and vodka-infused cherry Jell-O with a cherry on top, the “Cherry Bomba Jell-O Shots.”

