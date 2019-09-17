KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Twins received the best possible news on infielder Luis Arraez, whose MRI on Sunday morning, Sept. 29, revealed a Grade 1 right ankle sprain, the lowest severity a sprain can be.

Arraez collided on the field Saturday with Willians Astudillo trying to catch a ball on the mound and had to be carted off the field, unable to put any pressure on his ankle. Though it initially looked like it might be worse, the MRI confirmed what the Twins expected.

Arraez was walking Sunday in the clubhouse without crutches, though his ankle was taped up and he was walking slowly, unable to put much weight on it.

“He’s going to basically be working on flexibility and getting to a point where he’s weight-bearing, hopefully, in the near future, and we’re going to just start from there,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’ll be another true day-to-day situation. We’re going to probably do as much treatment as you can possibly do on someone between now and this Friday, and we’ll see where we’re at.”

The Twins have until 10 a.m. ET on Friday to make a decision on Arraez and set their playoff roster. Baldelli said they would take that decision “all the way up to the very end.” The American League Division Series begins Friday against the Yankees in the Bronx.

Teams have a chance to set their lineup before each series and can’t change it during the series unless there’s an injury. But if there is, that player would be ineligible for the next round.

“As far as changing the roster once you’re in a series, it’s all injury related, and you also will lose that player for the next series as well, So anyone you have to take off the roster because they’re not physically capable of finishing the series, we’ll lose until, potentially, the World Series,” Baldelli said. “So you have to think long and hard about placing a person on the roster in the first place if you’re not sure he’s capable.”

Adrianza manages

On the final day of spring training, Baldelli ceded managerial duties to Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario. On the last day of the regular season, Baldelli gave those duties to Ehire Adrianza.

Adrianza made the day’s lineup, sat at Baldelli’s desk in the visiting manager’s office and answered questions from the media, exchanged the lineup cards pregame and then managed during the game.

“He’s got a great baseball mind, and I think he’s passionate about this part of the game as well,” Baldelli said. “He’s a passionate player, he handles his day-to-day exceptionally well, exceptional teammate, person. I think players and staff alike connect really well with him, and I think back to the first point, he is passionate about this side of the game and the way his mind works. I think he would flourish in this type of environment.”

Adrianza said he could see himself being a coach sometime in the future or potentially working in a front office, though he’s not sure if managing is for him. Certain elements of the job were more difficult than others, he said.

“The first thing is to forget about all the media. It’s kind of intimidating having a lot of people in one room,” Adrianza said. That’s first off.”

As for setting his lineup, that part wasn’t nearly as hard.

“It wasn’t that difficult. I’ve been looking at our lineup for 161 games by now,” he said. “I have a good idea of how he goes about creating those on a daily basis and how we’re going to go out there against certain pitchers. It wasn’t that bad.”

Baldelli joked that there was worry Adrianza would try to write himself into the lineup. Adrianza has been sidelined since Sept. 12 with an oblique strain. As for a potential return, Adrianza’s health will be another factor in determining the playoff roster.

“I feel really good. Still working on recovering from my injury and rehabbing. Hopefully in a few days I’ll be able to hit in the cages and off the machine,” Adrianza said. “I’ll keep working hard with the trainers and hopefully be ready soon.”

Minor league honors

On Sunday, the Twins named Trevor Larnach and Randy Dobnak as their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively.

Larnach, the team’s 2018 first-round draft pick, finished the year hitting .309 with 13 home runs, 30 doubles and 66 RBIs between Class-A Advanced Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola.

Dobnak rose through the system after beginning the year with Class-A Advanced Fort Myers. He posted a 2.07 earned-run average with 109 strikeouts in 135 innings pitched between Fort Myers, Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester before earning a promotion. Since he’s been in the majors, Dobnak has posted a 1.59 ERA in 28 1/3 innings.