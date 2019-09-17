It took every last one to set the most important record: With Jason Castro’s fifth inning home run, the Bomba Squad will go down as the best power-hitting team of all time.

Though the Twins lost their regular-season finale 5-4 on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, in Kansas City, they set a new record for the most home runs hit in a season, barely edging out the New York Yankees. The Twins finished with 307 home runs, the Yankees 306. Next up: An American League Division Series matchup with those same Yankees.

The two teams had gone back in forth as they raced to the end, with the Yankees entering the final day with a one-home run advantage.

C.J. Cron took care of that, hitting a two-run blast in the first inning to pull the Twins (101-61) back on level playing field. Jake Cave followed with a home run of his own to pull the Twins back on top. But over in Arlington, Texas, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge delivered a home run of his own shortly after.

It took Castro’s home run to put the Twins ahead for good.

Though the Twins eventually lost, walked off in the ninth on a Brett Phillips sacrifice fly, they’ll head into the playoffs winners of eight of their last 10 after one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history. They fell just shy of the 102 wins that the 1965 team recorded.