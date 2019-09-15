DETROIT — Tuesday, Sept. 24, marked an important day for outfielder Max Kepler with the Minnesota Twins ramping up his activity as he progresses toward a return. Kepler took batting practice on Tuesday and shagged fly balls in the field as part of his workout.

Kepler has been sidelined with a rhomboid strain for much of this month. Though he has made a pinch running appearance, he hasn’t had an at-bat since Sept. 14 against Cleveland, and he had been out with the issue earlier in the month, too.

“I’m making progress and I’m feeling better,” Kepler said after going through his on-field workout.

The Twins have five regular-season games left after Tuesday, and whether Kepler will get into a game before then is still to be determined. Manager Rocco Baldelli has been encouraged by Kepler’s demeanor, using it as an added indication that he’s been feeling better lately.

“I’d like to get him out there, but what we’d like to do and what works best for him and keeping him healthy and feeling good may or may not match up,” Baldelli said. “…We’re literally waiting to see how he feels, how he responds to each thing we ask him to do, and there’s really no other way around operating like that right now with Max.”

Kepler said he would like to get back on the field before the regular season ends, but he doesn’t want to rush anything and risk a setback.

If he doesn’t get into a game before the Twins wrap up the regular season on Sunday, there might be other ways before the American League Division Series starts to help get him up to speed.

“I’d also like to get back in the swing of seeing live pitching,” Kepler said. “I’ve also heard the option of getting some pitchers to throw live in those four days where we’re off, but in the end, it comes down to: Do I feel ready to do it? And yeah, the main key is not to have another setback.”

Garver feeling good

Mitch Garver was not in the lineup Tuesday, but was feeling better after exiting Sunday’s game with what the Twins now know is a hip impingement.

Garver said the move was precautionary and everything was good “aside from regular season tiredness.”

“From here on out, obviously, we’re prioritizing rest, but even more so, making sure that we’re ready,” Garver said. “If that means coming in later to the field or skipping out on batting practice or doing some things, I think everybody should make it a priority here in this last week to make sure we’re ready.”

Briefly

Marwin Gonzalez was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup for precautionary reasons as he deals with a right oblique tightness. Gonzalez was out from late August until Sept. 16 with an issue in the same area. … Baldelli said he didn’t yet have an update on reliever Sam Dyson, who went to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache for his injured shoulder on Monday. “We’re still waiting for some clarification on some things before we make any sort of announcements at all,” Baldelli said.