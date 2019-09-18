MINNEAPOLIS -- Zack Collins hit a home run, Yoan Moncada had two doubles and an RBI and eight Chicago pitchers teamed up for a three-hitter as the White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, Sept. 18, at Target Field.

Jace Fry (3-4), who pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, picked up the win for the White Sox who had to scratch back-to-back scheduled starters Lucas Giolito (mild lat strain) on Tuesday and Dylan Covey (sore shoulder) on Wednesday and were forced to empty the bullpen. Alex Colome pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 28th save.

Leury Garcia, Eloy Jimenez and Yolmer Sanchez each had two hits for Chicago (66-86).

Jake Odorizzi (14-7) suffered the loss for Minnesota (93-59) which saw its American League Central lead over Cleveland shrink to four games with 10 games remaining. Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Twins.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Moncada led off with a double off the left field wall and then scored on a single by Jimenez.

The White Sox made it 2-0 in the sixth when Tim Anderson reached on a fielder's choice and then scored on Moncada's two-out double into the gap in left-center.

Minnesota, which was no-hit for the first 5 1/3 innings by opener Ivan Nova, Fry and Carson Fulmer, finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth when Jorge Polanco lined a single to center against Josh Osich and advanced to second on a walk to Nelson Cruz. Rosario then greeted Jimmy Cordero with a single to drive in Polanco.

The Twins loaded the bases later in the inning when Jake Cave walked. But Cordero got out of the jam by getting pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. to ground out.

Collins increased Chicago's lead to 3-l in the ninth when he led off with a 399-foot home run to center off reliever Brusdar Graterol.