MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins were happy to have Max Kepler available for their critical doubleheader against Cleveland on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The outfielder, who had been sidelined with a shoulder issue, collected two hits Saturday and scored two runs in two wins over two full games.

“It was a long day of baseball,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “To go out there, he took a bunch of swings. I think on some of the swings and misses, he might feel it a little bit more than the ones he makes contact with. But it was a long day and he, in some ways, he gutted it out. It was not the easiest day on the field for him, that’s for sure.”

Kepler hasn’t played since, sitting out for the third consecutive game Tuesday, Sept. 17, as he deals with the same pain, which Kepler described as soreness and tightness.

“Everyone kind of putting their heads together thinks it’s — I’m obviously no doctor — but some sort of rhomboid strain,” Baldelli said, “just a muscle strain of some sort that’s not severe enough to probably show up on the pictures but something he’s certainly dealing with.”

But Kepler believes a return is near. “It’s coming along,” he said. “I should be back soon.”

With Byron Buxton out for the season, Kepler had been seeing time in center field. Now, the Twins are getting a look at rookie LaMonte Wade Jr. and Ryan LaMarre. LaMarre, acquired this month, hit a home run in Tuesday’s game.

“We’ve needed them both, for sure,” Baldelli said. “To have a couple extra guys who can play in the middle of the field, it’s very valuable. It’s very helpful when making a lineup.”

Jake Cave also can play center and has done so this season. Ian Miller has also appeared in center field briefly this month.

At this point, the Twins have the luxury of not needing to rush Kepler back. They have a relatively safe lead in their division and with expanded rosters have plenty of players who can fill in in the outfield.

“It’s not going to be something where as soon as he says, ‘I’m doing well,’ we’re going to rush him back on the field,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to make sure that he’s able to do everything without feeling anything.”

Briefly

With the Twins’ win on Monday, Baldelli became the sixth manager in franchise history to reach 92 wins in his first full season of managing. Joe Cronin holds the franchise record with 99 wins set in 1933. … Eddie Rosario on Tuesday became the first Twin to reach the 100 RBI mark since Josh Willingham did so in 2012.