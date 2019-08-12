CLEVELAND -- The Twins knew calling upon their bullpen for 18 innings in Saturday’s doubleheader against Cleveland Indians would be a tall task, but they were confident the bullpen would be up for the job.

So far, so good.

Five Twins relievers combined to shut out the Indians 2-0 in the afternoon opener at Progressive Field. Jorge Polanco’s two-run home run was all the Twins needed to open a 4½-game lead on their closest competition in the American League Central and cut their magic number to 11.

“With the double bullpen day, I think anybody here would take our bullpen over their bullpen any day,” reliever Zack Littell, who threw two scoreless innings and picked up the win, said. “I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way to them. It’s just … our guys have confidence with the way we’re throwing the ball right now in the whole second half.”

Devin Smeltzer set the tone with three scoreless innings to start. He ran into a bit of trouble in the third inning, hitting a batter, allowing a single and walking one to load the bases before a diving snare from Polanco on a ball hit off Carlos Santana’s bat at 107.9 miles per hour ended the threat and saved a run or two.

Polanco said he knew he was going to catch the ball off the bat, but it took him slightly longer to dive because the ball was tailing away from him.

“That’s a game-changing play,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “If he makes the play, we have an opportunity to win the game like we did. If he doesn’t make the play, who knows?”

Polanco homered with Max Kepler on base in the third off Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger, who otherwise pitched well: six hits and 10 strikeouts in eight innings. Polanco hit a two-run home run on Friday but it was erased when the game was called because of rain after 2½ innings.

“Rarely do the baseball gods kind of shine upon people like that,” Baldelli said.

Clevinger’s strong outing went for naught as Twins pitchers gave up just five hits combined. Behind Smeltzer, Littell threw two innings, Tyler Duffey went 1 2/3, Sergio Romo recorded a pair of outs and Taylor Rogers picked up a 1 2/3-inning save.

The Twins will roll with Lewis Thorpe to begin the second game of the doubleheader, looking for another strong performance out of the bullpen.

“Every guy we turned to just continued to step up and perform at a high, high level,” Baldelli said. “And we needed something just like that against the team we’re playing against, and against Clevinger, just because of how good he is and what he does. We got an absolutely magnificent performance from our guys across the board.”