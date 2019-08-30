MAPLE LAKE -- The Bemidji Blue Ox’s run through the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals Sunday afternoon when they fell 4-2 to the eventual state-champion Jordan Brewers.

Bemidji rallied to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning after Jordan tallied runs in the second and third innings. Cody Rutledge belted a solo homer to put the Blue Ox on the board. Connor McNallan later reached on an error and scored on a passed ball to knot the game at 2-2.

The Brewers regained the lead for good, however, in the home half of the fourth. Devyn Ulibarri reached on a single before scoring the go-ahead run on an error.

Jordan tacked on an insurance run in the eighth to move on to the semifinals Sunday evening, where they defeated the Buckman Billygoats 4-3. The Brewers claimed the Class C state title with a 4-2 win over the Hutchinson Huskies in the championship game Monday afternoon.

Rutledge and Bazil Zuehlke each finished 2-for-4 to lead Bemidji at the plate. Terry Hadden pitched all eight innings in the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits, while recording five strikeouts and two walks.

Scott Hollingsworth picked up the win in his start for Jordan by giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits over seven innings, while notching two strikeouts and two walks. Hollingsworth also finished 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

The Blue Ox had defeated Cokato and Cologne in the state tournament before Sunday’s loss. They finish the season at 17-4.