DETROIT — A day after chasing down the single-season home run record, the Twins took a softer approach — with one notable exception.

They had only one extra-base hit — a Luis Arraez double — but used a steady stream of singles to claim an 8-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 1. The Twins had 11 garden-variety hits, including four during a five-run second and three more during a two-run eighth.

Nelson Cruz led the way with three hits and two runs batted in. The Twins extended their American League Central Division lead to 5 1/2 games over second-place Cleveland, which lost to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

“It shows we have a real well-rounded team,” said Jake Cave, who contributed a two-run single during the early outburst. “We have guys like Nellie, one of the best power hitters in all of baseball, just consistently hitting RBI singles. I think it shows we can do a little bit of everything.”

The Twins set the home run mark Saturday by blasting six homers, with Mitch Garver delivering the record-setting 268th of the season in the ninth. Garver wasn’t in the lineup Sunday.

The thunder on this day came from a different source. Highly touted pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol made his major league debut in the ninth after getting called up from Triple-A Rochester and pitched a scoreless frame.

He struck out the first batter he faced, Dawel Lugo. After giving up two hits, including a slow infield roller, Graterol induced a game-ending double play ball from Jake Rogers.

“Brusdar Graterol threw the ball very, very well,” manager Rocco Baldellli said. “He pounded the zone. He throws 100 mph, and he gets great action on his pitches. We got to see exactly what it looks like.

“Pitching coach Wes Johnson visited the mound before the double-play grounder. “It was a great visit,” Baldelli quipped.

Graterol’s fastball consistently registered 98 and 99 mph. He threw 11 of them during a 14-pitch stint. However, he didn’t sneak a peek at the scoreboard, which displayed his velocity.

“I’m not looking for my miles per hour,” he said. “I’m looking to throw strikes. That’s more important. I know I throw hard.”

Michael Pineda (11-5), who gave up two runs on five hits in six innings, matched his season high for strikeouts while winning his fifth consecutive decision. He recorded nine strikeouts, including six during his last two innings.

“We’ve seen this over and over again from Mike,” Baldelli said. “All the starts are really quality outings where he goes out there and throw strikes, he misses some bats and he finds ways to limit damage. Just another great example of what we’ve seen from him for a long time.”

The Twins scored five runs in the second after Detroit’s rookie starter Spencer Turnbull retired the first batter. Miguel Sano walked and Arraez smacked his double. Cave knocked them in with a single up the middle.

After a hit batsman, Jason Castro brought in Cave with an RBI single. Jorge Polanco and Cruz added two-out, run-scoring hits before Turnbull got the third out.

“We do find different ways to get it done,” Baldelli said. “We had some good at-bats early and found ways to push runs across. You’re not going to hit home runs all the time, but you can always have good at-bats and try to get a good pitch to hit, put a ball in play and see what happens.”

Minnesota made it 6-1 in the fifth on a single by Arraez, a groundout and Willians Astudillo’s RBI single.

The Tigers closed the gap to three runs before RBI singles by Cruz and Eddie Rosario off reliever John Schreiber in the eighth.



