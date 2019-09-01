The man who made the “piranhas” nickname popular more than a decade ago is back with a new moniker for the Twins.

“They’re the sharks now,” Ozzie Guillen said. “They’re the sharks.”

Back in 2006, Guillen, then the manager of the White Sox, gave the Twins their nickname for their pesky, speedy brand of play. The nickname stuck, and the Twins used it in marketing campaigns, wearing it as a badge of pride.

The fiery ex-manager — also the godfather of Twins utility player Ehire Adrianza — believes the Twins haven’t changed their style as much as people might think.

But there’s one obvious key difference, he points out.

“They’ve got more power,” he said.

They sure do. The Twins, also affectionately known as the “Bomba Squad,” have spent the entire season shattering home run record after home run record. The big record came in a rush Saturday night, when they hit six homers in a 10-7 loss to the Tigers in Detroit.

That gave them 268 homers for the season, breaking major league baseball’s single-season mark of 267, set last year by the New York Yankees.

The Twins’ chase has attracted attention all over the country. Count ESPN’s Pedro Gomez, who visited Target Field last week, among them.

“I don’t think anybody sat there (in spring training) and said, ‘This is a club that could shatter the single-season home run record,’ but when you look at it retrospectively, they added a slugger like C.J. Cron, they add a slugger like Nelson Cruz. Even though Marwin Gonzalez is not a slugger, he does have a World Series ring,” Gomez said. “They add Jonathan Schoop to what already was a good lineup. It’s like they turned the key and everything is firing in the right direction for them and has from the first week of the season.”

Led by Eddie Rosario, the Twins finished with 166 home runs last season, 23rd in the majors. Rosario finished his year with 24 and Max Kepler with 20. No player hit 30.

After adding Cruz (currently 34 home runs), C.J. Cron (24), Schoop (21) and Gonzalez (15) to their core, the team blew past that number of 166 in early July.

They joined along with a group of players all seemingly hitting their breakouts at the same time. Many have broken, matched or are on pace to set personal home run records this season.

The Twins have eight players with 20 home runs after Jorge Polanco reached that number Saturday night. That gave the team another major league record.

“It (was) so hard to get three or four guys to have 20 home runs and then all of a sudden, you’ve got eight plus 11 in double digits,” Gomez said. “It’s crazy.”

Inside the clubhouse, many players have acknowledged they could see the home run potential when the team reported this spring. But they don’t fixate on the records, and neither does manager Rocco Baldelli, who has said before that once the season is over, he will be able to look back and fully appreciate his team’s accomplishments.

From afar, away from the day-to-day, perhaps these accomplishments are easier to digest.

“There’s so many different guys that can beat you at any point in the game,” MLB Network analyst Sean Casey said. “You’re not just talking about your middle of the order, your three, four, five. They can really beat you one through nine, so I think as a baseball analyst and as a fan, you look at that club and say, ‘Wow, they put together a nice group of guys that can hit the ball out of the ballpark.’”

White Sox pitchers saw that firsthand over the past week as the Twins banged out eight home runs in the three-game series. This came as part of a season in which Twins hitters have given White Sox pitchers fits — in 16 games, the Twins have hit 37 home runs against them. That is the most for the Twins against any team.

White Sox all-star starter Lucas Giolito has shut down the Twins at times but has also given up six home runs in his four starts against them this season, including three to Cruz in the same game.

“You see the Astros, Yankees, they’re always up there in home runs, home run numbers, especially since they play in big-time hitters parks,” Giolito said. “I’d say the Twins are definitely a surprise, but you look at the lineup and you look at all the guys playing, it does kind of make sense. It’s a bunch of power guys.”

White Sox reliever Evan Marshall, who has given up one home run — also to Cruz — in six innings pitched against the Twins this season, has learned to tread very carefully when he faces the Twins.

“The Twins (have) one of the most capable lineups in major league history,” Marshall said. “It starts with limiting traffic. You don’t want walks and free passes, guys reaching by error, those kinds of things, because they are going to hit a homer eventually and you just want it to be a solo shot.”

That capable lineup will surpass the 2018 Yankees. After that, it is on pace to become the first team to reach the 300-home run mark. The Twins’ power surge comes as home runs are up around major league baseball. The ball has become a focal point of this conversation, with some claiming the ball has been “juiced.”

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire sees some nuance in the debate.

“All of baseball is embracing the home run philosophy,” said the former Twins manager. “Everybody’s swinging up. The ball is harder than a rock, and it’s just the new wave.

“When I first took over as manager, we had speed. We didn’t have much power but we had a lot of speed, so we ran all over the bases. We hit and run, we bunted, we stole bases. That was the way we had to play because that’s what we had. Catch the ball, get the outs you’re supposed to get.

“Under my old manager (Tom Kelly), we preached that in that organization and then the changes started happening. These guys go for power. You lift the ball, the ball’s harder than a rock and it flies. That’s kind of the way the game is nowadays.”

Still, many are quick to point out that every team is using the same ball and no other team is hitting home runs at the historic rate the Twins are.

“You’ve still go to square it up well enough to hit it out of the park, so for me, it doesn’t take away,” Casey said.

Questions about the ball won’t take the achievement — well, many achievements —away from the record books, either.

The Twins knew they would have power. This much power? Well, it came as a surprise around the baseball world — and even to one of the team’s chief architects.

“A lot of people have asked us the question like, ‘Is this exactly what you guys had intended?’ And I would say, unequivocally, ‘No,’ ” general manager Thad Levine said. “…I think we knew each individual had the ability to hit for power. I’m certainly, count me as one of the people, surprised that the collective has performed at the level that they have.”



