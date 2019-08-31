DELANO -- The Bemidji Blue Ox are onto the quarterfinals of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. A 4-2 win over the Cologne Hollanders in the round of 16 in Delano on Saturday afternoon moved the Blue Ox one step closer to a state title.

Ethan Opsahl pitched a complete-game gem for Bemidji. The draftee from Ada fanned 12 batters and surrendered just two runs on six hits over nine innings without issuing a walk.

The Blue Ox got things churning in the top of the second after Connor McNallan drew a walk and Zach Braun singled to put runners on base. The pair came home for the first runs of the game thanks to a Collin Rutledge single and a Bazil Zuehlke grounder. A dropped third strike that would have ended the inning delivered the third run of the inning for Bemidji.

Ben Thoma extended the lead to 4-0 an inning later with his RBI single.

The Hollanders scratched their only two runs across in the bottom half of the third, but they could have done more damage if not for Rutledge’s diving catch in right field.

Stellar performances on the mound the rest of the way kept the bats quiet for the remainder of the game as the Blue Ox pulled off the 4-2 win.

Cologne starter Christian Johnson pitched a solid eight innings, allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Bemidji will now clash with the Jordan Brewers in a quarterfinal game set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Maple Lake. Jordan needed 12 innings to defeat the Fergus Falls Hurricanes in a 1-0 shutout Saturday. The winner will advance to a 7 p.m. semifinal game Sunday in Maple Lake.

The state championship game is scheduled for noon on Monday, Sept. 2, in Delano.