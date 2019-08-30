Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol, the Tarrant County (Texas) Medical Examiner's Office said in a report released Friday.

Painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone, as well as alcohol, were in Skaggs' system when he was found dead in Southland, Texas, on July 1 prior to the Angels' series against the Rangers.

Per the report, Skaggs died by choking on his vomit without signs of trauma. He was 27.

Skaggs' family released a statement Friday.

"We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol," the statement said. "That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.”

Oxycodone is banned pursuant to Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Agreement while fentanyl is labeled as a "drug of abuse" under the agreement.