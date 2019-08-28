CHICAGO — Late-season bumps and bruises kept Miguel Sano, Max Kepler and Marwin Gonzalez out of the lineup in Thursday’s series finale against the White Sox.

Sano, hit by a pitch on Wednesday, Aug. 28, was experiencing forearm tightness and from a stomach bug. None of that could stop him from from cradling a stuffed squirrel and pretending to feed it a bottle in the dugout during the game, though.

“His forearm is actually doing pretty well,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think we can work through the forearm issue. It’s a little tight.”

Max Kepler, dealing with right knee pain, was out of the lineup for the second straight day. He did activity on the field before Thursday’s game, which general manager Thad Levine said was positive.

“It’s not something we’re overly worried about, but it’s something that we don’t want to force right now,” Baldelli said. The manager said Sano and Kepler could have played if needed.

Not so for Gonzalez, who left Tuesday’s game with an abdominal issue. Levine said Gonzalez had an MRI on Wednesday that came back clean and is day-to-day “with the prognosis being that he’s still a couple days away from playing.”

“We’re going to be taking a little time with these abdominal-, oblique-type issues,” Baldelli said. “It’s not something that we want to force because if there’s anything that we do to set him back, that would be a big mistake.”

With Kepler and Gonzalez sidelined, and center fielder Byron Buxton on the injured list after suffering a shoulder injury early this month, the Twins’ outfield depth has been tested.

Infielders Ehire Adrianza played right field in the final two games of the series. Baldelli said infielder Luis Arraez also could played a corner spot if needed.

“This is a great example of the versatility that we have, where we have a number of players who can go play almost any position you ask them to play,” Balidelli said. “Regardless how they are on day one, they come to work and improve and get better.”

The Twins have also gotten positive contributions from Jake Cave, who has manned center the past two days in place of Kepler. Cave hit two home runs on Thursday, a feat he first accomplished on Aug. 23.

“I think this has been the story of our season, which has been when one guy has had some difficulty health-wise, somebody else has stepped up,” Levine said.

Road homer kings

Cave’s home run in the second inning, the Twins set the single-season record for home runs on the road, passing the 2001 San Francisco Giants, who hit 138 the year Barry Bonds set the single-season player mark with 73.

The Twins now have 141 road homers and 261 overall, six away from tying the single-season mark of 267 set by the New York Yankees last season. On July 6, the Twins set the record for homers before the all-star break with 162.

Twins evacuate

The Florida State and the Gulf Coast leagues have canceled their final weekend series and the postseason because of concerns over Hurricane Dorian. The Class-A Advanced Fort Myers Miracle had already clinched a postseason berth.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall within the next couple days.

“This is something we are adjusting to in real time, so I can’t speak to a hard and fast plan, other than to say that (farm director) Jeremy Zoll sent us a note this morning that he is going to evacuate all the players and staff from Fort Myers,” Levine said. “…Right now, from a safety standpoint, we are just getting everybody we can out of Fort Myers and finding them places to go that are out of harm’s way or we hope are out of harm’s way.”