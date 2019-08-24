CHICAGO — The narrative surrounding the Minnesota Twins all season — especially as they inch closer and closer to the single-season home run record — has been home runs, home runs, home runs.

Bombas, if you prefer.

While the Twins did have the benefit of three home runs on Thursday, Aug. 29, most of the attack came with singles — 12 to be exact — in their 10-5 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The win completed the three-game sweep and sends them on their way to Detroit a season-high 31 games over .500.

“The really good quality at-bats kind of got us going,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It wasn’t one swing, two swings that got it all done.”

Luis Arraez started the hit parade, with Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz, Eddie Rosario and Ehire Adrianza all following suit. After a 1-2-3 double play, C.J. Cron added a two-run single of his own. The six singles in the first inning produced four runs.

A Cruz single in the second inning helped tack on another pair of runs, and back-to-back home runs from Jake Cave and Cron an inning later chased White Sox (60-73) starter Dylan Cease out of the game. Cease gave up eight runs on 10 hits in two-plus innings pitched before being pulled.

“It was kind of a known thing that control might be an issue. He’s obviously got great stuff and when he learns to control it, I think he’s going to be really good,” Cave said. “No matter who the pitcher is or how hard they’re throwing, if they fall behind in the count or you can kind of sense some inconsistency from him out there, I think big-league hitters can take advantage of that.”

The Twins (82-51) tacked on a pair of runs after his departure, including one on Cave’s second home run of the day. It is the second time within the week that Cave has hit two home runs as he makes the most of his playing time while some of his teammates deal with injuries.

The offensive outburst gave Jose Berrios a healthy lead before he stepped foot on the mound. A difficult month of August for him ended on a positive note, as he got back on track with a quality start on Thursday.

“I feel really good,” Berrios said. “It’s not like I’m doing a drastic change with my mechanics. It’s just tweaking little things and just being consistent, so that’s what I did today.”

Berrios had posted an 8.44 ERA in his first four August starts, leading to some frustration. But the righty was helped out by a pair of double plays behind him in his outing Thursday, and he allowed just three runs in six innings while striking out eight.

“I thought Jose threw the ball well. He got into some grooves … where he was really commanding the ball the way he wanted to,” Baldelli said. “… He stayed composed, went out there, got through the outing, did a good job, put us in a good spot to win.”

A good enough spot where the Twins only had to use one other reliever — Randy Dobnak for three innings — and were able to walk away from the series with a sweep, despite being without three big bats in Miguel Sano, Max Kepler and Marwin Gonzalez on Thursday.

“We were missing some really good players out there. But if you look at our lineup even with those guys down I think we still had a great lineup out there,” Cave said. “It just goes to show how dangerous we are because even when we don’t have everybody that’s supposed to be the starting nine, it’s still a very dangerous lineup.”