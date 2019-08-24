The Minnesota Twins broke the major league single-season record for most home runs on the road on Thursday afternoon in Chicago.

Jake Cave's third-inning leadoff blast against White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease pushed the Twins' total to 139, topping the mark of 138 by the 2001 San Francisco Giants.

The number climbed to 141 when the next batter, C.J. Cron, followed with a drive to center field. Cave then hit his second solo homer of the game in the seventh to make it 142.

The Twins still have 16 more road games left to pad the record, starting Friday with a four-game series against the Tigers in Detroit.

The Twins are closing in on the all-time season home run record of 267 set by the New York Yankees last season.