CHICAGO -- Jonathan Schoop homered twice and Jake Odorizzi pitched six strong innings to lift the visiting Minnesota Twins to their fourth straight victory, an 8-2 rout of the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, Aug. 28.

Mitch Garver also homered for the Twins, who maintained a 3 1/2 game lead on the Cleveland Indians for first place in the American League Central after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers earlier Wednesday.

Odorizzi improved to 14-6, scattering two runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over his six innings.

Coming off a solid start against the Texas Rangers in which he pitched six innings of one-run ball while striking out a career-high eight, White Sox left-hander Ross Detwiler lasted just four innings against the Twins.

Detwiler retired the side in order in the first inning behind two of his five strikeouts, but encountered trouble quickly after that. Eddie Rosario opened the second inning with a single before Ehire Adrianza added another with two out.

Schoop drilled his second home run of the series one batter later, connecting for a three-run shot that gave him 20 homers this season. The blast allowed the Twins to tie a Major League record, giving them seven players with at least 20 home runs.

Jorge Polanco, who went 2-for-5 Wednesday, has 19 home runs, while Marwin Gonzalez has 15. Gonzalez left Tuesday's game in the eighth inning with an abdominal/right oblique injury and was out of the lineup Wednesday.

Detwiler fell to 2-4 with the loss, scattering five runs on six hits with two walks.

The White Sox opened the scoring in the first inning, as Jose Abreu smacked an RBI double to score Leury Garcia, who doubled to lead off the game.

After answering with Schoop's home run in the second inning, Minnesota extended its lead to 5-1 in the third courtesy of RBI groundouts from Rosario and Miguel Sano.

Chicago loaded the bases with one out in the fourth but only managed one run on a Matt Skole groundout. Odorizzi fanned Welington Castillo to end the threat.

Minnesota capped the scoring with a pair of eighth-inning homers against reliever Jace Fry. Schoop hit a solo shot while Garver had a two-run blast, his third hit of the game.

Abreu, Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson each had two hits for the White Sox.