CHICAGO -- The Minnesota Twins were hoping Byron Buxton would be able to rejoin them on their three-city road trip — just under different circumstances.

Buxton rejoined the team on Wednesday, Aug. 28, in Chicago after his rehab assignment was halted a day earlier. Buxton was playing with the Class A Cedar Rapids Kernels when he felt discomfort while swinging, leading to the decision to back off.

Buxton, who suffered a shoulder subluxation earlier this month, said the team decided he should give his left shoulder a couple days of rest and see how it reacts before restarting his rehab program.

“It’s just something you know you don’t feel right when you’re swinging. Not that it’s a big problem, but it kind of affects me when I’m trying to do certain things,” he said. “Don’t want to kind of be limited to what I’m doing so (I) communicated it, and the best decision was to try to take a step back and take a couple days and come up here. I wanted to be with the team and join the team, so that’s the good part about it.”

Buxton said everything had been going smoothly in his rehab. He seemed hopeful that this latest bump wouldn’t set him back too long.

While the Twins won’t have their dynamic center fielder back on the field, they’re happy to have his presence back in clubhouse.

“When he walks in the clubhouse, I think everyone out there is happy to see him and I think everyone — obviously we love it when he’s in the lineup and he’s playing and he’s feeling good and doing all the stuff on the field — but he’s also really important off the field,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

So instead of staying in Minnesota, Buxton met the team in Chicago where he can meet with the medical staff and be around his teammates.

“It’s frustrating, but I wanted to come up here and be with these guys, kind of take my mind off it a little bit,” Buxton said.

Gonzalez out of lineup

Marwin Gonzalez was out of the lineup on Wednesday a day after leaving the game with an abdominal/oblique area issue. Gonzalez said Tuesday night that the issue, which is on his right side, popped up during batting practice and started getting worse during the game.

Baldelli said Gonzalez was feeling a bit better but still had mild discomfort. He was unsure if Gonzalez would need a stint on the Injured List or not.

“(We’re) still waiting for the results of the testing we sent him out for. We will probably know a lot more once we get those results back. So it is hard to comment on anything besides that it is still there,” Baldelli said. “It doesn’t seem like it is something that is major but we’re going to wait and see what the docs tell us."

Rogers celebrates twin's success

Taylor Rogers doesn’t tend to show a lot of emotion while doing interviews or even on the field after he gets a big out. But Rogers was emotional after watching his twin brother, Tyler, throw a scoreless inning for the San Francisco Giants in his major league debut Tuesday night.

“I think I was probably the most excited person on planet Earth right there,” Rogers said.

Shortly after Taylor Rogers closed out the game on Tuesday night in Chicago against the White Sox, Tyler Rogers took the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his long-awaited debut. The sight captured the attention of Twins players and coaches in the clubhouse, who cheered as the submariner recorded a 1-2-3 inning.

“There’s guys that get called up and they have a longer path than others, but they don’t have a brother in the big leagues and they don’t have people asking them why he’s not doing what his brother is doing and comparing him to his brother, which is not right for him,” Rogers said. “We’re different. Just because we’re twins doesn’t mean we have to be compared to each other. We have different paths. He did it all himself.”

Tyler Rogers first reached Triple-A in 2016 and has been at that level every year since. He posted a 2.37 ERA in 55 games in 2017 and a 2.13 ERA last year and didn’t get the call either of those years, so the timing of his first call-up was surprising, Taylor said.

“The last couple years he had really good years, so we really just thought that maybe it wasn’t going to happen,” Rogers said. “He was a free agent after the year, so he said, ‘I’m just pitching for other teams, and try to get somewhere else,’ and see if he can get a shot somewhere else. Today was the day. He was the first person I called when I got called up, and he called me today, and he said, ‘Tay, you’re the first one I’m calling. I’m going up.’ That was a pretty special moment.”

Briefly

Max Kepler was scratched from the lineup Wednesday with right knee soreness. … The Twins’ top two prospects, Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff, will both play in the Arizona Fall League. Pitchers Dakota Chalmers, Moises Gomez, Jovani Moran and Zach Neff will join them, along with a catcher who is still to be announced.