CHICAGO — The Twins have temporarily halted Byron Buxton’s rehab assignment after the center fielder felt discomfort in his shoulder while swinging.

Buxton played in Sunday’s game for the Class A Cedar Rapids Kernels, going 1 for 2 with a walk, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton felt something in his shoulder toward the end of that game.

He backed off and didn’t play in Monday’s game as scheduled, but got an MRI on Tuesday which revealed no additional structural damage.

Buxton has been on the injured list since early August with a shoulder subluxation that occurred when he hit the outfield wall on the run in Miami.

Buxton felt more discomfort toward the end of batting practice on Tuesday, at which point the Twins decided to halt his rehab assignment and have the outfielder meet the team on their current road trip.

“He is going to continue his rehab,” Baldelli said. “That’s not ending or anything like that, for sure. We’ll get him here and we will probably know more once we get him and spend some time with him.”

Buxton is expected to be in Chicago on Wednesday, where he will regroup with the Twins medical staff and they will come up with a plan for his path forward.

Baldelli said he viewed it as a positive that Buxton was heading to Chicago to meet the team rather than heading back to the Twin Cities while the team is on its three-city road trip. Buxton did not travel with the team on its last road trip.

“He can get through the vast majority, almost all of what we ask him to do. He takes part in all the baseball activity, all the drills. I think it really gets down to when you’re pushing yourself, taking a swing, swinging as hard as you can, diving after a ball, say, these are the things that you can’t test out until you actually get out there and start doing it,” Baldelli said. “…Overall it went OK, but we did find out that he wasn’t quite ready to go.”

Dobnak recalled

The Twins recalled Randy Dobnak on Tuesday after optioning Lewis Thorpe back to Triple-A.

In his first trip to the majors, Dobnak threw four scoreless innings in relief against the Indians. Dobnak made two starts for the Red Wings after getting sent down, giving up three runs in a combined 10 innings.

Though rosters expand on Sept. 1 and the minor league season ends the day after, Thorpe must remain off the active roster for 10 days before he will be eligible to be recalled.

Briefly

Eddie Rosario was back in the lineup Tuesday for the Twins after missing part of last week with right hamstring tightness. … Taylor Rogers’ twin brother, Tyler, was called up by the Giants on Tuesday. They become the 10th set of twins to play in the majors. It’s a long awaited call up for Tyler Rogers, a submariner, who first reached Triple-A in 2016.