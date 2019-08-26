MAPLE LAKE -- The Bemidji Blue Ox used hot bats early and strong pitching throughout to top Cokato 4-1 in its Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament opener Saturday night in Maple Lake.

Bemidji (16-3) scored all of its runs in the first inning, responding to the unearned run that Cokato scraped across in the top of the first. Connor McNallan hit an RBI double to tie the game, and Ben Thoma then singled in McNallan. Collin Rutledge singled for an RBI, and an error on the play allowed a second run to score, as well.

The Kernels threatened to get back on the board throughout much of the night, but the Blue Ox came up with the needed stops to deny the rally each time. Ethan Opsahl pitched seven scoreless innings of relief work for Bemidji, surrendering four hits while striking out eight.

Opsahl forced a double play to quash the final Cokato threat in the ninth, clinching the 4-1 victory.

The Blue Ox advance to the round of 16, where they’ll face Cologne at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in Delano.

Bemidji 4, Cokato 1

COK 100 000 000 -- 1

BEM 400 000 000 -- 4

WP: Opsahl (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K)