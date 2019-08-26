MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins’ clubhouse is about to get an influx of fresh (and some familar) faces.

The Twins can expand their roster up to 40 players once September rolls around, and while they might not exactly hit that number, expect a group of reinforcements.

“It’s September and we’re playing competitive baseball in a competitive situation. We should never be short-handed in a situation like this,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We have all the resources we need and we have capable arms. We should use them.”

While many of the call-ups likely will be on the pitching side, there could be position players coming, too. Here are five players who could help the Twins nail down their first American League Central Division title since 2010:

Zack Littell

As a reliever with minor league options, Zack Littell found himself the odd man out when the Twins needed space to activate Nelson Cruz from the Injured List last week. It wasn’t because of performance.

Littell began the year as a starter in Rochester but the conversion to a relief role has so far been seamless. Since June 18, Littell has appeared in 17 games for the Twins, pitching 18⅔ innings. He has given up just two earned runs, good for a 0.96 earned-run average, and hasn’t allowed a run since July 20. Batters are hitting .212 against him in that time period, and his season ERA has dropped from 8.64 to 3.60.

Devin Smeltzer

Devin Smeltzer has made four starts in place of Michael Pineda and also appeared in long relief. He has performed capably since beginning his major league career with six scoreless innings against the Brewers in May.

Smeltzer should be back in September, filling a long relief role for the Twins, or spot starting, if needed. He has a 4.00 ERA in seven games with the Twins that includes two bumpy outings against Cleveland; otherwise he has given the Twins exactly what they needed from him since making the jump from Double-A Pensacola this season.

Trevor Hildenberger

Trevor Hildenberger spent the first month of the season putting out fires left and right for the Twins out of the bullpen, posting a 1.93 ERA in 13 games. But when May hit, Hildenberger started getting hit. The sidearmer gave up 11 runs in 4⅔ innings (21.21 ERA) and went from being one of the team’s most effective relievers to a demotion to Triple-A.

Hildenberger was sidelined with a flexor mass strain in June and it took him more than two months to return to the Red Wings, where he has thrown a combined three scoreless innings in his first two outings back since his rehab assignment. He has been an effective major league reliever in the past, and a return to form would make him another useful option for the Twins.

Willians Astudillo

Once Luis Arraez emerged and earned the everyday second base job, there wasn’t a roster spot for fan-favorite Willians Astudillo. But there will be in September.

Astudillo won’t technically be a September call up — he has been on a major league rehab assignment for an oblique strain that has kept him out of action since late June — but when rosters expand, he should be back.

A catcher who already has played every position but center field and shortstop this season, Astudillo could be helpful in a number of ways, and brings a unique energy to the clubhouse even when his playing time is limited. Heading into Monday, he was hitting .361 with a pair of home runs between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester.

Brusdar Graterol

Finally, the player everybody’s been talking about. The Twins have one spot open on the 40-man roster, and it could go to their top pitching prospect, Brusdar Graterol.

That’s the hope of many Twins fans.

Graterol, who turned 21 on Monday, was bumped promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 19. He began the season as a starter at Double-A Pensacola before winding up on the injured list for more than two months with a shoulder impingement.

Without enough time to stretch him back out, he has been pitching, highly effectively, since his return. Graterol posted a 1.71 ERA in 12 games — nine starts — with the Blue Wahoos this season. In his first two Triple-A outings, Graterol has thrown 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Oh, and he can throw 100 mph, which makes him an intriguing option should the Twins decide he’s ready for another promotion.