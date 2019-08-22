Two former Bemidji High School baseball teammates met again this summer, only this time on opposing teams. Otto Grimm (left) and Matthew Morgan discovered they were both playing in the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer baseball league with teams located across the upper Midwest. Morgan pitched with the Madison Mallards, and Grimm was an outfielder with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The former Lumberjacks discovered they were about to square off against one another when the team lineups were announced in a game played in Madison, Wis. Grimm is entering his redshirt-freshman season at the University of Minnesota after sitting out the 2019 season, and Morgan is heading into his junior season at Wisconsin-Stevens Point. (Submitted photo)