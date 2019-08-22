MAPLE LAKE -- Despite losing their first game of the Region 10C Tournament, the Bemidji Blue Ox staved off elimination and rolled three straight wins into a region title. Now they’ll compete in their first Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament since a semifinal run in 2017, and their fourth state appearance in the last six seasons.

The beneficiaries of a first-round bye, the Blue Ox will face the Cokato Kernels in the round of 32 at 7 p.m. Saturday in Maple Lake. The winner keeps their state-title hopes alive by advancing to the round of 16 and the final weekend of the single-elimination tournament over Labor Day.

Bemidji’s postseason didn’t start off on the right note.

After a tournament-opening 9-2 loss to the Dilworth Raildogs, the Blue Ox stayed alive with an 8-0 win over Ada. One weekend later, they avenged the loss to Dilworth and clinched a trip to state with a 9-4 victory over the Raildogs. Needing two wins over the Marble Mallards to clinch the region title and a first-round bye at state, Bemidji earned wins of 6-5 and 9-1 to be crowned region champions.

“We knew we were the best team in the district,” said shortstop/pitcher Mitch Hendricks. “We kind of had one fluke game. It was one of those games where you throw your ace and they got some hits that he normally never gives up. And every inning we had a runner on or a base hit, but it just seemed like we were hitting everything right at everybody.”

The Blue Ox, now 15-3 on the year, have since won four straight.

“We knew we were still swinging it really well, and we were playing good defense and pitching well,” Hendricks said. “We just needed to win one game and get rolling a little bit. But we really weren’t too worried. We knew it’d be tough to be a one seed by beating Marble twice, but we were able to do it.”

The team’s bats have been reliable for most of the season with four players hitting over .400. Hendricks leads the team with his .473 batting average and is followed by Cody Rutledge (.464), Connor McNallan (.425) and Terry Hadden (.406).

“I think our hitting has gotten a lot better this year, but we all knew we were good hitters,” Hendricks said. “... But I think just being there two years ago and not making it last year, we knew how fun the state tournament was, so we knew we had to turn it around and actually take it a little bit more serious this year and put together good at-bats. But our pitching and defense is solid, and we’ve been swinging the bats really well.”

On the mound, Hadden owns a team-best 1.38 ERA, while Brenden Gillies has racked up 23 strikeouts.

Bemidji’s opponent Saturday, the Cokato Kernels, advanced past the Sleepy Eye Indians with a 3-0 win last weekend in the first round of the state tournament. The sky's the limit for the Blue Ox if the team’s bat come alive, Hendricks said.

“We’re obviously going down there expecting to win the game,” Hendricks said. “We feel like we’re a top team in the state. We just have to take it one game at a time. If you can win one or two games and can get deep into the tournament, anything can happen because we know how hard it is to have enough pitching for five or six games in one tournament.

“You’ve just got to focus on winning one or two with your ace on the mound beating someone else’s ace, and then anything can happen from there. If you’re swinging the bats well, you can win every game.”