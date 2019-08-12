With Minnesota making a late-season push to earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2017, the remaining schedule favors the Twins in the team's bid for a post-season appearance.

While not a lock, the Twins' odds of making the playoffs is 98.1 percent. A World Series championship, though, is far less likely -- just 9.6 percent. A post-season berth this season would be just the second since 2011 for a team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2004.

By contrast, the Cleveland Indians trail the Twins by three games for the division crown, and have a 73.5 percent chance of making the playoffs. The teams play six more games against each other this regular season, and the Twins' schedule includes weaker opponents. The graphic below takes a closer look at the remainder of the regular season.