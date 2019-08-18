SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The first Little League Baseball World Series appearance by a Minnesota team since 2010 came to an end Monday night at Lamade Stadium when Eastbank, the Southwest Region champion from River Ridge, La., defeated Coon Rapids/Andover American, 10-0, in a U.S. elimination bracket game.

Coon Rapids/Andover finished 1-2 in the event after qualifying by winning the Midwest Region title. The loss in the second round of the elimination bracket leaves the team tied for fifth place among the eight U.S. teams.

Eastbank used two of its six doubles to score three times in the bottom of the first inning and was in control from there as the Coon Rapids/Andover offense continued to struggle. The game ended on the 10-run rule with two out in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Coon Rapids/Andover had just two hits in a 2-1 win over Bowling Green Eastern (Ky.) to win its opener. It was then no-hit in an 11-0, four-inning loss to Loudoun South, Va.

After managing just two more hits Monday and being held scoreless over the final 11 innings, Coon Rapids/Andover finished the series with an .093 batting average.

The only Coon Rapids/Andover base runner to reach scoring position came when Brett Buettner singled with one out in the third and took second on a Maddy Freking sacrifice.

Drew Law had the team’s other hit to lead off the fourth.

Starting pitcher Marshall Louque and Gavin Berry had the first-inning doubles for Eastbank. Berry drove in a run.

Reece Roussel led off the third inning with a double and Eastbank went on to score two more runs for a 5-0 lead.

Eastbank added two runs in the third when it left the bases loaded and clinched the game with five runs in the fourth.

Conner Perrot doubled in the fourth and finished with four RBI. Roussel was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three runs scored.

Coon Rapids/Andover made news with Freking’s appearance, which made her just the 19th girl to play in the event in its 72 years. She’s the first since Mo’ne Davis in 2014.

The team also provided one of the event’s feel-good moments on national TV.

Jennifer Bloom, wife of manager Greg Bloom, was being interviewed by ESPN’s Julie Foudy while their son Dylan batted in the opener. As Jennifer, who is undergoing treatment for leukemia, described being cleared to make the trip to Williamsport, Dylan raced around the bases with the team’s first run.

Eastbank used the win to advance to Wednesday morning’s game against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Barrington, R.I. and Elmora from Elizabeth, N.J.

Monday’s game drew an announced crowd of 6,994.

Following the game, Greg Bloom declined to attend the press conference for the second straight game.