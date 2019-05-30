Rays honor Baldelli ’s return, sort of

“Kevin Cash is probably planning something that he thinks is funny,” Baldelli said Tuesday, May 28. “That, I’ll bank on.”

But the first to greet Baldelli upon his return to Tampa with a gift wasn’t the Rays manager. It was the team’s video coordinator, Chris “Chico” Fernandez, who struck first.

Fernandez gifted Baldelli with a pair of cargo shorts and a pair of shoes, neither of which fit; Baldelli said Fernandez picked them up for him at Goodwill.

Cash claimed no part of the gift, though Baldelli had been bracing for impact after getting Cash in spring training by putting up a collage of Cash photos on the video board at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers and by having photographers follow him for a couple minutes.

“I had nothing to do with it. I promise. When I do something, I promise I will stand by it. I thought it was a good idea,” Cash said of Fernandez’s prank. “It’s very true. Rocco is known for wearing UPS shorts all over the ballpark, so we got him some new ones — or some used ones.”

Baldelli was drafted by the Rays in the first round in 2000. He played all but one year of his major league career with Tampa Bay and was a coach on Cash’s staff for four years, until being hired by the Twins this past offseason.

He had been looking forward to his return, making it a family event as some of his family members traveled down to spend time with him in Florida. There were plenty of people to catch up with once he got to the stadium, too.

“There’s going to be a lot of people I want to see, I want to spend a little bit of time with, also knowing that you have responsibilities, too, and there is going to be a lot of probably shorter conversations than I wish there were,” Baldelli said. “I wish I had more time because there’s just so many people here that I do care about.”

Baldelli signed autographs for fans after batting practice and was honored with a video following the first inning, after which he tipped his hat to a cheering crowd.

“I consider a lot of people here family and friends and people I will know for the rest of my life,” Baldelli said. “That speaks for itself.”

Injury updates

Mitch Garver (high-ankle sprain) went 0 for 2 on Wednesday, May 29, in his first rehab game. He served as Double-A Pensacola’s designated hitter on Thursday, May 30, and is scheduled to catch again Friday, May 31. Baldelli said he would play a full game or close to it.

Baldelli said they “should know something soon,” on designated hitter Nelson Cruz (wrist), who was slated to take more swings on Thursday.

“We want to make sure that this is not something that lingers,” Baldelli said. “… He knows his body well, so you have to trust what he’s feeling, what he says. I probably trust him in that regard as much as any player.”

Jorge Polanco was out of Thursday’s lineup, dealing with a sickness.