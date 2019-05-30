Twins announce Joe Mauer Weekend details

On Friday, the Twins will host Prince Night where the first 10,000 fans through the gates receive a Prince-themed Twins jersey. Fans will have photo opportunities with Jim Thome and Joe Nathan, among others pregame events. Also pregame, there will be a ceremony honoring Mauer and his wife Maddie’s community work.

Saturday, the Twins will give away a No. 7 baseball hat, and more former Twins will be available for a photo opp before the number retirement ceremony. Friends, family, former coaches and teammates will be among those on the field with Mauer, a former catcher-first baseman who played 15 seasons for the Twins, from 2004-18.

Sunday is both Father’s Day and Kids Day at Target Field. Young fans can get pregame autographs and run the bases.

Those scheduled to be on hand include five hall of famers (Thome, Paul Molitor, Rod Carew, Bert Blyleven and Jack Morris), and some of Mauer’s former teammates, including Nathan, Justin Morneau, Torii Hunter and Michael Cuddyer.

Tickets for all three games of the weekend (June 14-16) against the Royals are still available online, over the phone or in person at Target Field.