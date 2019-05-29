“It was a playoff-atmosphere baseball game,” BHS head coach Mike Fogelson said. “Their pitcher came out and pitched a really good game. He was a battler. I thought our pitcher, Cole (Tatro), did the same thing. … They scratched a couple across, and we scratched one across. And that’s the difference in the game. We had a lot of opportunities with guys in scoring position. Our guys were trying to do it and we just couldn’t scratch them across.”

Both starting pitchers went the distance in a display of dominance from the mound.

Travis Wenzel struck out eight Bemidji batters and allowed just one earned run on six hits with one walk over seven innings. Tatro fanned seven Flyers and gave up only two earned runs on six hits with four walks in the loss.

The Jacks (11-7) had the tying run on third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but in the end, suffered another nail-biter of a playoff loss to Little Falls.

“However the records are at the end of the year,” Fogelson said of the playoff rivalry, “I think you throw them right out the window and you say it’s going to be a tight ballgame and it’s going to be a battle, and here we go.”

Early on, Wenzel helped his cause from the plate thanks to his RBI single in the top of the first that gave the Flyers (11-9) a 1-0 lead.

A low-scoring contest ensued with the squads putting on defensive performances nearly as flawless as the way the pitchers were duelling on the mound.

Bemidji finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

After recording the first two outs, Wenzel issued his only walk of the day to Alex LaZella. Steven Peterson doubled to left field one batter later to send LaZella to third. A wild pitch soon scored LaZella to level the score at 1-all heading into the sixth.

Sam Nagel answered immediately for the Flyers, belting a lead-off double before a sacrifice bunt moved him to third. A sac fly to right field was enough for Nagel to scamper home for the go-ahead run.

Trailing 2-1 and down to their last three outs, Brandon Lussier led off the seventh with a single. He advanced to second on a Colby Carlson sac bunt, and to third on a Henry Michalicek groundout.

With two outs, LaZella fouled off three pitches as he fought to keep the game alive. However, Lussier was stranded on third as LaZella struck out to end the game.

The Lumberjacks will head to the loser’s bracket where they’ll face Detroit Lakes in an elimination game Thursday as they look to extend their season. That game is set for a 4:30 p.m. start at the BSU baseball field.

“Life is about what happens to you and how you respond,” Fogelson said. “For our guys, our coaching staff, and our town -- whatever you want to say, it’s about a response tomorrow. Are we going to respond and are we going to battle? That’s what we hope to see tomorrow. If we do, I think we can claw our way back into this thing and we’ll see what happens.”

Little Falls 2, Bemidji 1

LF 100 001 0 -- 2-6-0

BHS 000 010 0 -- 1-6-2

WP: Wenzel (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 8 K, 1 BB).

LP: Tatro (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 7 K, 4 BB).