Smeltzer shines in debut as Twins top Brewers

Matt Magill (1-0) picked up the win in relief of Devin Smeltzer, who pitched six shutout innings in his major league debut. Ryne Harper got Hernan Perez to pop out to end the game and earn his first major league save as Minnesota improved to 14-3 following a loss this season.

Smeltzer, obtained from the Dodgers at the trade deadline last season as part of the deal that sent Brian Dozier to Los Angeles, allowed three hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out seven, including Lorenzo Cain three times.

He threw just 69 pitches, 53 of which were strikes.

Smeltzer, a 23-year-old left-hander, had surgery and chemotherapy as a 9-year-old after being diagnosed with pelvic rhabdomyosarcoma that required the removal of a mass the size of a grapefruit that had grown against his bladder and was connected to his prostate.

Yasmani Grandal homered and tripled, and Keston Hiura also homered for Milwaukee. Alex Claudio (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits in one-third of an inning.

Milwaukee had an excellent chance to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Grandal led off with a triple off the left-center-field fence. Twins center fielder Byron Buxton crashed violently into the wall on the play, losing his glove in the process.

Buxton left the game and was listed as day-to-day with a bruised right knee.

Smeltzer then got of the jam by striking out Mike Moustakas, getting Jesus Aguilar to ground to third and Perez to fly out.

Minnesota, blanked on five hits over the first six innings by Brewers starter Zach Davies, broke loose for five runs in the seventh.

Jason Castro opened the inning with a single off Claudio and then went to third when second baseman Hiura fielded a grounder by Willians Astudillo and then hit Castro in the neck with his throw trying to get a force at second.

Kepler followed with a two-run double off the right field wall to give the Twins a 2-0 lead, and he scored one out later on a double by C.J. Cron. Rosario then hit a 380-foot line drive homer into the bleachers in right, his 17th of the season.

Rosario's home run was the 56th in the month for Minnesota, breaking the team record of 55 for a month set in May 1964.

Hiura blasted a 421-foot two-run homer in the eighth off reliever Blake Parker to cut the Brewers' deficit to 5-2. Grandal added a solo shot leading off the ninth against Taylor Rogers to end the scoring.