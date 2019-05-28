“I’m obviously disappointed with the ultimate result, but I’m proud of the competitive spirit of my team,” Drakes head coach Dwight Kalvig said.

The Thunderbirds (8-8), seeded fourth in the East, wasted no time in taking a 3-0 first-inning lead in the evening elimination game.

The score held until the second-seeded Drakes broke through for two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Dylan Moen belted a ball that the center fielder lost in the sun, scoring Blackduck’s first run of the game. Moen later scrambled home on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game.

The one-run margin didn’t last long, however, as Mahnomen/Waubun answered by plating three runs in the top of the fifth. The first run crossed on an error before Jon Starkey drilling an RBI-single down the left-field line to extend the lead to 5-2. An alert Starkey then dashed home on a dropped third strike play at first base, leaving the Thunderbirds with a 6-2 advantage.

The Drakes still had another rally left in them.

Blackduck loaded the bases with one out in the sixth and plated three runs on an error, a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball. The bases remained loaded for Ian Frenzel with two outs, but Jayden Heisler notched his second consecutive strikeout to preserve a 6-5 lead going to the seventh. Heisler retired the Drakes in order in the seventh to keep the Thunderbirds’ season alive.

“We try to put ourselves in a position to win each game,” Kalvig said. “We’ve done that throughout the year. We just failed to get the one extra hit today. … They’re gamers. They compete and they really don’t quit.”

In Blackduck’s first game of the day, No. 3 seed Win-E-Mac took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on Dustin Osland’s RBI groundout. The Patriots (10-11) extended the lead to 3-0 in the sixth thanks to Remy Goodwin’s two-run, bases-loaded double.

The Drakes got a run back in the bottom half of the frame. With the bases loaded, Aaron Sharbano appeared to hit into an inning-ending double play, but the first baseman was ruled to have stepped off the bag, which allowed Sawyer Nendick to score on the play. However, that was all Blackduck could muster.

Win-E-Mac took advantage of an error and added to its lead in the top of the seventh. Osland retired the side in the bottom half to seal his complete-game win, surrendering just two hits.

Despite the losses, the Drakes still concluded their second straight winning season with a mark of 13-7. Still, Blackduck and its senior class of Frenzel, Sharbano, Logan Sutton and Jonah Gustafson would have gladly taken another couple wins to go out as subsection winners.

“We had high hopes of getting into section play to be really honest,” Kalvig said. “I’m proud of our conference championship, and we’re proud of the way our seniors played all season long. Again, they were competitors and that’s all that a high school coach can ask of his seniors is to give everything they can throughout the season, and I know that’s what they did.”

Win-E-Mac 4, Blackduck 1

WEM 000 102 1 -- 4-4-2

BDK 000 001 0 -- 1-2-5

Mahnomen/Waubun 6, Blackduck 5

MW 300 030 0 -- 6-6-3

BDK 000 203 0 -- 5-5-3