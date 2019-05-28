Twins put Pineda on IL, call up Devin Smeltzer

Pineda is 4-3 in 11 starts this season for the Twins with a 5.34 earned-run average, though his last four outings have been quality starts. He missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a torn meniscus, also in his right knee.

“This is more of a maintenance issue for us going forward and for Mike,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Something that we knew we would have to talk about at some point, but (we’re) taking an opportunity and giving him 10-ish days to get this taken care of.”

Baldelli said Pineda would continue with his throwing program while on the IL and that he does not envision it being a long-term issue. The move to the IL was more of a preventive measure, Baldelli said.

As a result, the Twins were able to push their other four starters back to give them an extra day of rest. Martin Perez, Jose Berrios, Kyle Gibson and Jake Odorizzi will line up this weekend against a tough Tampa Bay team.

“This is more about the opportunity to get really all of our guys an extra day or two to prepare, depending on where they line up,” Baldelli said. “This is something where we wanted to get Smeltz in here and give him an opportunity … and also back all of our guys up a day. It’s something you see the benefits of as the season goes on — you take care of your starters as we line our guys up."

Smeltzer, acquired by the Twins in the Brian Dozier trade last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, began his year with Double-A Pensacola where he went 3-1 with a 0.60 ERA while striking out 33 batters in 30 innings pitched. After a promotion to Triple-A, Smeltzer posted a 1.82 ERA in four starts with the Red Wings.

"It’s very impressive for a guy that started out probably on a different sort of radar ... you know starting out in a different place and earning his way here in such a short period of time," Baldelli said. "It is very impressive."

The Twins had space on their 40-man roster as they designated Austin Adams for assignment last week. Their 40-man roster is now at 40.

Max Kepler named AL Player of the Week

Max Kepler spent most of last week sick, but that sure didn’t slow him down.

“Sometimes you see some of the best performers play at their best when they’re sick,” Kepler said after Sunday’s game. “Michael Jordan, when he was sick in that playoff game. I don’t know what it is.”

Whatever it was, it was good enough for the right fielder to be named American League Player of the Week on Tuesday. Kepler hit .571/.600/1.190 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in during the week.

He is the second Twin to earn the honors this month, with Odorizzi also claiming them on May 6.

Briefly

All-Star voting is now underway. Major League Baseball will have a primary, which will run from now until June 21. Then there will be another vote from June 26-27 between the top-three vote getters at each position to determine the starters. The rest of the rosters will be announced on June 30. The Twins only had one representative, Jose Berrios, last year, though they appear primed to have multiple this season.