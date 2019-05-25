Eligible to come off the injured list on Friday, he missed his 12th straight game when the Twins were host to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

“Definitely you don’t want to be on the IL,” Cruz said before the game, “but it is what it is, and it feels like they don’t need me right now the way we’re hitting.”

In the 12 games Cruz had missed through Friday, the Twins were 9-2 and had scored 84 combined runs.

The goal, the veteran slugger said, is to be “pain free.” The offseason acquisition is batting .270 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 35 games. The soreness developed over time, he said, and it hurts “only when I’m swinging.”

“I don’t want it to be something I’m dealing with all year long,” he said. “I want to make sure when I go out there it’s 100 percent.”

Garver hits, catches

Catcher Mitch Garver caught a bullpen and took batting practice on the field before Saturday’s game, good news for the Twins, who feared the worst when the Angels’ Shoshei Ohtani took out Garver’s left foot on a play at the plate May 14.

Garver, 28, was hitting a robust .329 with nine homers and 19 RBIs in 25 games when he was placed on the injured list with a high ankle sprain.

“There’s some motivation for me to come back as soon as possible,” he said Saturday.

The Twins are still getting offensive production from behind the plate. Jason Castro and Williens Astudillo have combined for nine homers, 11 doubles and 26 RBIs in 25 and 24 games at catcher, respectively this season.

“We wanted to get (Garver) on the field for an on-field session,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “…We’ll try not to get ahead of ourselves again, but from what we saw when he originally got hurt to where he is right now, it’s been a pretty quick recovery and I think he’s feeling really good.”

Injury report

Brusdar Graterol, a right-hander at double-A Pensacola, has been placed on the injured list with a shoulder impingement, Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said Saturday. Graterol, 20, is 5-0 with a 1.89 earned-run average in 47.2 innings for the Blue Wahoos. … Left-hander Stephen Gonsalves has a stress reaction in his throwing elbow and will be on rest for three to four weeks, Falvey said, after experiencing tenderness in the area at triple-A Rochester. … Teammate Luke Raley, 24, dislocated a tendon in his left ankle after sliding. He will have surgery and miss at least a few months, Falvey said. The right-fielder was hitting .302 with seven homers and 20 RBIs. … Akil Baddoo, a center fielder with high-A Fort Myers, will have Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season, Falvey said. Baddoo, 20, was hitting .213 with 10 extra-base hits and 39 strikeouts in 29 games with the Miracle.