ARLINGTON, Texas — For seven seasons, Globe Life Park was home for Martin Perez. To this day, the Twins starter maintains a residence in Dallas. But when he takes the ball on Sunday, Aug. 18, it’ll be the first time he has done so as a visitor in Arlington.

“I (spent) here my first seven years in the big leagues. I have to say thank you to the organization, to the Texas Rangers, because they gave me the opportunity to be a professional baseball player and to pitch at the big league level,” Perez said. “To be back, it’s good for me and to know that I’m going to pitch in front of my biggest fans (means) a lot to me.”

Perez has had two shaky starts in August, but he rebounded in his last start against Milwaukee, giving up just one unearned run in six innings. In July, he had a chance to pitch against his former team, giving up four runs in six innings. He earned the win in a 15-6 Twins victory. From inside the visiting dugout, some of his former teammates who he remains good friends with were trying to throw him off his rhythm.

“The last inning they say things to me and I was looking to the dugout like ‘Hey, shut up, man. I’m trying to do my job,’ ” Perez said. “We can talk, we can have fun after the game. But now, just let me pitch.”

Baldelli lauds Hamilton

The start of the Twins’ game on Saturday was delayed as the Rangers held their Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Josh Hamilton, a former teammate of Twins manager Rocco Baldelli’s in the Rays’ organization, was one of two people inducted.

Hamilton was drafted first overall by Tampa Bay in 1999. Baldelli was drafted sixth overall a year later. The two played together in instructional leagues, spring training and for part of a season in the minors. Hamilton, after dealing with substance-abuse issues that knocked him out of baseball for years, cracked the majors in 2007. Over the course of his nine-year career, he was a five-time all-star and won the AL Most Valuable Player award in 2010.

“He’s the single most talented baseball player I’ve ever been around. I have no issue saying that. I think anyone who got a chance to see him at 18, 19, 20 years old would say that,” Baldelli said. “I had a great friendship with him and spent a lot of time with his family and with him.”

Briefly

Sam Dyson was originally credited with Friday’s win after throwing a scoreless seventh inning on Friday. That ruling was changed on Saturday. Tyler Duffey, who recorded the last out of the sixth inning, was given the win. The Twins pulled ahead in the top of the seventh inning. Trevor Hildenberger threw two scoreless innings for the Gulf Coast League Twins on rehab on Saturday. Stephen Gonsalves, also on rehab, gave up a run on two hits while striking out five in his two innings pitched. Hildenberger has a 2.25 earned-run average in four innings pitched with the GCL Twins while Gonsalves has a 4.50 ERA in four innings pitched.



