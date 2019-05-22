Now, the most improbable: Southern California.

Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, which was postponed when an afternoon storm soaked the field at Angel Stadium. The teams will make up the game at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23, on what was a scheduled off day for both teams.

The weather had cleared up and rain had stopped well before the scheduled game time, efforts to remove water from the field were unsuccessful. Both managers and members of both team’s front offices were out on the field assessing the situation for more than an hour before a final decision was made.

“I’ve seen it cloudy like this; I’ve never seen it rain like this in all the years that I’ve come here,” manager Rocco Baldelli said earlier Wednesday.

Wednesday marked just the 12th rainout at Angel Stadium in team history and the first since 2015. Before that, the last rainout was in 1995.

Arraez success not surprising

Luis Arraez has done nothing but hit for the entirety of his minor league career.

So perhaps his success as a big leaguer shouldn’t come as such a surprise.

“I feel really good,” he said. “I think it’s going really well.”

“Really well,” might even be an understatement. Arraez is 7 for 12 in his young major league career (.583). He has had a hit — or more — in each of his first four games.

“He’s obviously been fantastic in so many ways in his stay up here,” Baldelli said. “In the field, too, wherever we put him, he makes the plays. He’s a good, well-rounded, smart ballplayer, and on top of that, he hits the ball on the barrel a lot, too, so that’s nice.”

Arraez boasts a .331 career average in six minor league seasons, but he’s not known for his power, with just six minor league home runs to his name. But the rookie infielder is even showing that in his brief stint in the majors, hitting his first career home run in his 14th plate appearance.

He’s impressed his manager and his teammates, too. Count Marwin Gonzalez among his fans.

“He can hit. I saw yesterday that he had a career average of .330 in the minors,” Gonzalez said Tuesday. “I mean you have to be really good to do that. It doesn’t matter if it was in the minors. He’s capable of doing good things. He’s showing the way he plays, it’s with a lot of confidence.”

But what happens when Nelson Cruz, whose placement on the injured list last week led to Arraez’s call-up, returns? The Twins are expecting Cruz, who has a left wrist strain, to be ready soon. Arraez, despite his performance, could very well be on his way back to Triple-A, a level which he reached for the first time just last week.

“Luis couldn’t be playing any better or helping us any more or having any more positive effect on his team than he is,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to ride this out, and I’m sure we’ll see him out there getting some more at-bats at some point while he’s here, and he’s certainly proving himself in a lot of very, very impressive ways.”

Cruz update

Speaking of Cruz, he and the rest of his teammates were unable to hit on the field before Wednesday’s game because of a storm in Southern California.

Cruz hasn’t yet hit batting practice outside, though he has taken swings in batting cages.

“We’re going to take today and take the off day and then be able to come in on Friday and have a conversation with Nellie and see how he’s doing,” Baldelli said. “I’m sure he’ll have some activity to go through on Friday and then we can talk more about it.”

Cruz (left wrist strain) will be eligible to come off the injured list Friday. The Twins expect him to be ready relatively close to then.