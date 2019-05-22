BASEBALL: Section 8A Tournament seeds set

The Drakes will carry the No. 2 seed for the East subsection, matching up with seventh-seeded Red Lake in the first round. Northome/Kelliher also received the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 Mahnomen/Waubun.

Fosston earned the No. 1 seed for the subsection and a first-round bye after Lake Park-Audubon forfeited. No. 3 seed Win-E-Mac will face No. 6 seed Lake of the Woods to round out the East.

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River owns the top seed in the West subsection, while Ada-Borup and Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal respectively round out the top three.

First-round games will be played Thursday, May 23. Blackduck will host the Warriors at 4 p.m., while Northome/Kelliher will play at 5:30 p.m. in Fosston.

Second- and third-round games will be played at Bemidji State. The section championship will be at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls.

Subsection 8A East Pairings

No. 1 Fosston vs. BYE

No. 4 Mahnomen/Waubun vs. No. 5 Northome/Kelliher

No. 3 Win-E-Mac vs. No. 6 Lake of the Woods

No. 2 Blackduck vs. No. 7 Red Lake

Subsection 8A West Pairings

No. 1 BGMR vs. No. 8 Kittson County Central/No. 9 Northern Freeze

No. 4 Sacred Heart vs. No. 5 West Marshall

No. 3 NCE/U-H vs. No. 6 Fertile Beltrami

No. 2 Ada-Borup vs. No. 7 Red Lake County Central