BASEBALL: Bemidji game against Spuds nixed
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School baseball team had its regular season finale canceled on Wednesday.
A road matchup with Moorhead -- originally scheduled at home as part of last week’s Des Sagedahl Wood Bat Classic -- has been called off due to inclement weather.
Instead, the Lumberjacks will carry an 11-6 record into the Section 8-3A Tournament. Seedings, determined by the QRF, will come out Friday, May 24.
BHS currently sits second in the five-team section field, which has a two-horse race for the No. 1 seed. Bemidji is ranked eighth overall in Class 3-A, while Alexandria is fifth in the state with a 12-3 record.
The two teams split a May 2 doubleheader with the Lumberjacks losing the opener 7-3 and winning the nightcap 6-4 in Bemidji.
The section tournament kicks off Tuesday, May 28.