BASEBALL: Bemidji game against Spuds nixed

Instead, the Lumberjacks will carry an 11-6 record into the Section 8-3A Tournament. Seedings, determined by the QRF, will come out Friday, May 24.

BHS currently sits second in the five-team section field, which has a two-horse race for the No. 1 seed. Bemidji is ranked eighth overall in Class 3-A, while Alexandria is fifth in the state with a 12-3 record.

The two teams split a May 2 doubleheader with the Lumberjacks losing the opener 7-3 and winning the nightcap 6-4 in Bemidji.

The section tournament kicks off Tuesday, May 28.