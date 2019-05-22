Twins overcome slow start to roll past Angels

Angels starting pitcher Trevor Cahill held the Twins hitless until the fifth inning before the Twins offense got rolling with three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh, primarily against the Angels' bullpen.

Minnesota got a big boost from the top of the lineup, as the first four hitters — Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Marwin Gonzalez and Eddie Rosario — combined for eight hits, six runs and seven RBIs to lead the Twins to their seventh victory in their past eight games.

The Angels took an early lead against Twins starter Michael Pineda. Mike Trout hit a solo homer in the first inning, his 11th of the season, and the Angels scored two more in the second on an RBI single by David Fletcher with another run coming home when Luis Rengifo scored after a wild pitch.

Cahill took a one-hit shutout and 3-0 lead into the sixth inning, but after yielding a leadoff double to Kepler, Cahill was replaced by Justin Anderson. Anderson gave up an RBI double to Polanco and a two-run homer to Gonzalez, tying the game 3-3.

In the seventh, the Twins scored four times against Angels reliever Luke Bard, all four runs coming home on two-out hits. Polanco drove in the first with an RBI single, Gonzalez added a run-scoring double and Rosario capped the scoring with a two-run single.

In the eighth, Luis Arraez hit his first career homer to increase Minnesota's lead to 8-3.

Pineda (4-3) earned the win after throwing six innings with three runs on four hits and two walks. Bard (1-2) gave up four runs in his lone inning to take the loss. Four Twins relievers combined to shut out the Angels over the final three innings.

Fletcher led the Angels offense with three hits. Cahill gave up one run on two hits and two walks in five innings.