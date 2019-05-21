Injured Mitch Garver feeling 'pretty good'

“Some guys come back in a couple weeks, some guys come back in six weeks,” Falvey said.

The Twins seem to be optimistic that catcher Mitch Garver’s high-ankle sprain is on the less severe side of the scale, and while they haven’t publicly laid out a timetable, they seem happy with the way Garver has been progressing.

Garver was injured a week ago as Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani slid into home plate and collided with him. Garver hung onto the ball and made a game-saving play, tagging Ohtani out, but it came at a cost as the Twins lost one of their hottest hitters.

Now, he’s out of his boot. Falvey said Garver took light swings off a tee on Tuesday and did a bit of straight ahead light jogging.

“Everything we thought when we left has kind of played out in a good way,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The next step, Falvey said, would be to have Garver start doing more aggressive running and see how he responds to that. If all goes well, they would then send him out on a rehab assignment. The Twins will get a better sense for a timetable when they return home later this week.

“A high-ankle sprain, there’s a range of outcomes on that,” Falvey said. “Some are much more severe. We’re hoping that he is on the milder end and so far, so good. He said he felt great. He talked to a couple of our coaches today, and he talked to (trainer) Tony (Leo) today and felt pretty good.”

Cruz nearing return

While Nelson Cruz has labeled Friday, the day he is eligible to come off the injured list, as his return date, Falvey and Baldelli didn’t commit specifically to that day.

Still, they expect the designated hitter, who has a left wrist strain, to be back soon. The plan was for Cruz to hit in the cage on Tuesday after taking some light swings on Monday.

“If not Friday, then pretty soon afterwards,” Falvey said.

Mejia throws in Florida

Lefty reliever Adalberto Mejia, also on the IL, threw off the mound for the first time recently in Fort Myers, Fla., Falvey said. Mejia has been on the IL with a calf strain since May 2.

Before that, he had posted an 8.74 earned-run average in 11 1/3 innings pitched to begin the season as he transitioned to the bullpen for the first time in his career.

“We have minor league pitching coaches down there and our coordinators are down there, so (pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) and (assistant pitching coach) Jeremy Hefner and those guys are talking every day around that plan,” Falvey said.

Briefly

-- Addison Reed, who was designated for release or assignment on Thursday, is on release waivers and will be granted his release, Falvey said.

-- Wander Javier, the organization’s No. 4 prospect per MLBPipeline, has been dealing with a lingering quad strain and hasn’t yet been playing games with an affiliate. “We just need to get him to a place where he’s fully comfortable going, full go, and then we’ll clear him for playing in games,” Falvey said. “He should go, we expect, pretty soon.”