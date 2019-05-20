BASEBALL: Jacks roll over Lakers

Despite trailing 1-0 after the top of the third in game one, the Lumberjacks hung five runs on the scoreboard in the inning’s bottom half and never looked back.

Alex LaZella came home on a wild pitch to tie the game before Brandon Lussier took one for the team, scoring the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Colby Carlson cleared the bases one batter later with his three-run double that extended the score to 5-1 and put the game out of reach for the Lakers (7-11).

Johnny Melhus pitched a gem on the mound, striking out seven while allowing only two runs on two hits -- both unearned -- over six innings of work.

LaZella and Lussier led the team with two hits apiece, while Lussier and Carlson drove in three runs each.

BHS got off to a fast start in the nightcap, scoring in each of the first three innings.

Cole Tatro started the contest with an RBI single to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead after the first inning. Steven Peterson tripled to scratch two runs across in the second. A single and a sac fly from LaZella and Peterson, respectively, secured a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning as Bemidji cruised to another blow-out win.

Carlson fanned five batters over five innings while conceding two runs on three hits in the victory.

LaZella posted a team-high three hits, while Peterson led the team with three RBIs.

The Lumberjacks (11-6) will wrap up the regular season with a 5 p.m. contest at Moorhead on Wednesday, May 22. Seedings for the Section 8-3A Tournament will be announced Friday, May 24.

Bemidji 11, Detroit Lakes 2

DL 001 001 0 -- 2-3-3

BHS 005 024 X -- 11-7-4

WP: Melhus (6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 7 K, 1 BB).

LP: Wood (4 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 6 K, 2 BB).

Bemidji 9, Detroit Lakes 2

DL 000 110 0 -- 2-4-3

BHS 122 040 X -- 9-14-1

WP: Carlson (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 5 K, 4 BB).

LP: Oistad (3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 K, 2 BB).