Twins' C.J. Cron tracking his younger brother's success

But those numbers? They would make him the second-hottest hitter in the Cron family at the moment.

The title belongs to his younger brother, Kevin, who is pretty much tearing the cover off every ball he sees in Triple-A.

Kevin Cron, a 26-year-old infielder in the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization, slugged two more home runs on Monday for the Reno Aces to bring his season total up to 21 in just 42 games.

With 21 home runs and 60 runs batted in, he has hit more home runs and has driven in more runs than any hitter in the majors or the minors to begin the season. His proud older brother is keeping tabs on his stats from afar, rattling off updated statistics on Monday.

“It’s pretty crazy. Almost a homer every other game,” C.J. Cron said. “I’m just hoping he gets his chance soon. He has nothing else to prove in the minors. He’s been doing it for a while, so hopefully he gets his chance.”

While C.J. has had his chance to flash his power in the majors, Kevin hasn't yet. C.J. hit a career-high 30 home runs last season in Tampa Bay and already has 12 so far this year. When they were growing up, Kevin, who has 133 career minor league home runs, was the bigger power hitter of the two, C.J. said.

“He set a ton of Arizona records when he was in high school. He was one of the best players in Arizona history," C.J. said. "He definitely has me in that aspect. I guess I was a little bit better in college, but he’s huge. He’s like 6’6”, way bigger than me. So yeah, he’s got a lot of pop."

When and if Kevin does get the call this season, which seems increasingly likely, the news will most likely be delivered by Reno’s manager, who just so happens to be none other than C.J. and Kevin’s father, Chris Cron, a former major leaguer himself.

“I’m sure my dad will be pumped for that,” C.J. Cron said. “It’ll be an awesome family thing for sure, and I’m hoping it’ll happen soon.”

Blake Parker returns to Anaheim

Blake Parker was at pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ wedding when he found out the Angels were non-tendering him last offseason.

“All my boys were there. It was like one last hurrah,” Parker said.

But the Twins' reliever has had a chance to see many of his former teammates both last week when the Twins hosted the Angels and this week as he made his return to Angel Stadium for the first time.

“I got to see all my old ex-teammates last week when we played them. It's been good to see some of the fans who were always supportive when I was here. Some of them were waiting on me today,” Parker said. “I actually got some of them field passes. It's good to do that, and it's good to be back in nicer weather, obviously."