And for much of the day, they were able to skirt their way around it, escaping with little to no damage.

That is, until the eighth inning. For the second straight game, a Twins reliever gave up a late three-run homer. Tuesday night, it didn’t doom the Twins. On Wednesday, it did, as it plunged them to a 6-5 loss in the series finale against the Brewers at Miller Park.

After a Jorge Polanco error — his second of the game — and a Brewers single, rookie Trent Grisham took the fifth pitch of his at-bat against Sergio Romo out of the park to right-center field, and all of a sudden, a lead the Twins had been protecting since the top of the first inning when Mitch Garver led off the game with a home run had evaporated.

Both Garver and Eddie Rosario — for the 100th time in his career — homered in the first inning. A Miguel Sano home run followed in the third inning and an inning later, Polanco delivered a two-run single, opening up a 5-2 lead for the Twins at the time.

But the Brewers kept chipping away, putting at least one runner on base in every inning and refusing to go away. Kyle Gibson was able to limit them to three runs in his five innings, despite allowing eight hits and three walks. He gave up a run in each of the first, third and fifth innings but played a large role in the Brewers stranding 10 men on base.

The lead he left with stayed until the game-changing home run in the eighth. It comes after a somewhat similar game the night before in which Martin Perez worked around baserunners all night but put the Twins in a position to win. In that game, though, after Ryne Harper gave up a three-run homer, but the Twins responded with a three-run homer of their own to take the victory. Wednesday, the Twins loaded the bases in the ninth on three walks before C.J. Cron popped out to end the game.