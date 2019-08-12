MINNEAPOLIS -- Sam Dyson didn’t make the first impression he would have hoped for. His second impression didn’t go how he would have liked, either.

And then he landed on the injured list, dealing with biceps tendinitis. After taking a break to rest his arm, Dyson was activated on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from the IL, with the Minnesota Twins optioning Cody Stashak to Triple-A. Now, Dyson is ready to pitch meaningful innings for the Twins, who acquired him at the July 31 deadline to do just that.

“Honestly the last two years, my arm’s been pretty much killing me. So the last four or five days have been amazing,” Dyson said. “I threw without irritation at all. So yeah, I’m very excited to go out and compete with the guys.”

Dyson said he took four or five days away from throwing, with the end result being a right arm that feels “fantastic.” He had a 2.47 earned-run average in 51 innings pitched with San Francisco before the trade. In his 2/3 of an inning (two games) after the trade, Dyson had given up six runs. After the two appearances, he informed the Twins of his pain.

“He’s a guy that’s going to kind of grit his teeth and go out there and pitch, even when he’s not feeling great,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When he showed up here, he wasn’t feeling great. So he went out there and gave it what he had, and I’m just happy to watch him go pain-free and see what he can do.”

Cruz hits off tee

A relieved Nelson Cruz rejoined the Twins after visiting with a hand specialist in New York on Monday and being told the ruptured tendon in his left wrist will not require surgery. Cruz said he worked out and hit off the tee in Milwaukee and said he was planning on taking batting practice in Texas, where the Twins will head next for a four-game series.

“Everything is normal,” he said. “I was swinging with a tee because I’m not in a rush. Let’s go slow. Did the tee with a short bat and the fungo.”

Following the rupture, which occurred swinging at a pitch last Thursday, Cruz spoke with Justin Morneau, who dealt with the injury during his playing career. Like Morneau, Cruz had pain before the rupture, but it went away after it.

“I talked to players who have been through that. I went yesterday and asked a lot of questions of the doctor,” Cruz said. “He told me he probably saw 15-20 players in similar situations. Some of them had to have surgery just to clean it up because some players afterward, they feel some pain. Some other players feel the pain but can go through it. In my case, I don’t have (any) pain.”

Baldelli said the positive news that Cruz got on Monday was what they were anticipating.

“It’s definitely a good feeling, and it allows us to just kind of drop him right back into a sort of progression and his routine,” Baldelli said. “And I hopefully believe he’ll be ready to go pretty soon.”

Briefly

• It appears as if Michael Pineda (triceps strain) will return sometime on the Twins’ current road trip in Texas. “I think he’s doing physically well. His bullpen went well. I think we’re looking to slot him back in, and I don’t know exactly when it’s going to be. But he should be ready to go,” Baldelli said.

• Sean Poppen was placed on the Triple-A injured list with a right elbow contusion.

• Wednesday’s Twins game against the Brewers will be aired on YouTube. Morneau, Dan Plesac and Rich Waltz have the call.