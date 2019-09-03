MINNEAPOLIS -- With 11 players having hit 10 or more homers this season, the Minnesota Twins have broken Major League Baseball's team record for home runs in a single season.

The AL Central-leading Twins are 86-52 and have knocked 271 home runs through Sept. 3, eclipsing the team mark of 267 set last season by the New York Yankees.

At the Twins current home run pace, the team is projected to hit 318 this season.

The Yankees likely will surpass their home run total from 2018, having hit 261 so far in 2019.



For the Twins, Max Kepler leads the team with 36 homers, while Nelson Cruz has hammered 35.

Here's a look at how many home runs the Twins have hit in each season.



