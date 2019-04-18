BASEBALL: Jacks sweep Park Center for 2-0 start

In game one, Cole Tatro put the Lumberjacks (2-0) ahead 2-0 with a third-inning single that scored Isaiah Biehn and Henry Michalicek. Biehn scored again in the top of the fifth when he scampered home on a wild pitch, but the Pirates (0-2) got two runs back in the bottom half to make it a one-run game.

BHS didn’t waste any time in restoring its three-run lead, however, as Colby Carlson doubled in Casey McNamara and Biehn singled in Carlson in the top of the sixth. Brandon Lussier did the rest from here, as the senior pitcher wiggled out of a two-on jam in the sixth before a 1-2-3 seventh for the 5-2 win.

Steven Peterson dominated game two for Bemidji, striking out 11 Pirates and walking none in a six-inning effort. The lone Park Center run came in the first off an error, but Peterson was otherwise spotless.

The Lumberjack offense did its part to pick him up, too. Lussier singled in Tatro in the first, and Carlson later broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the fourth. BHS tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth on wild pitches, and they added another pair in the seventh when Lussier took home on a double steal and when Carlson singled in McNamara.

Carlson picked up the save in the bottom of the seventh, bringing on the 6-1 final.

Bemidji will be back on the field for a doubleheader at Grand Rapids, starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 22.

Bemidji 5, Park Center 2

BHS 002 012 0 -- 5-9-0

PC 000 020 0 -- 2-5-1

WP: Tatro (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Sherva (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

SV: Lussier

Bemidji 6, Park Center 1

BHS 100 102 2 -- 6-8-1

PC 100 000 0 -- 1-3-1

WP: Peterson (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K)

LP: Stan (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

S: Carlson